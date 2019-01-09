Sen. Jennings: “We Need to Do What Washington Can’t Do. We Need to Compromise”

From State Sen. J.B. Jennings:

Welcome to the start of the 2019 legislative session. At noon today, Maryland’s 439th General Assembly convened to act on thousands of bills, including the state’s annual budget. These bills will cover a wide range of topics, including taxes, healthcare, crime, education, transportation and the environment.

I’m honored to be back in Annapolis as the Senator for Maryland’s 7th District, and to have been nominated by my peers in the GOP Caucus to serve as Senate Minority Leader for the fifth consecutive year. Today not only marks the beginning of another legislative session; 17 new representatives walked into our historic chamber as Senators for the first time today. I look forward to working with them, as well as the rest of my colleagues in the Senate, to continue fighting for what’s best for every Marylander. It is my sincere hope that each of us will show patience and respect to one another, and above all respect the needs of the districts that each of us represents. Following is an excerpt from my opening remarks on the Senate floor today:

“My colleagues on the other side of the aisle: your districts aren’t as blue as you think. Fellow Republicans, our districts aren’t as red as we think. We need to come together and represent ALL Marylanders. We need to do what Washington can’t do. We need to compromise. Our nation is crippled by the fact that two parties can’t find common ground for the good of the people. Let’s not be like them. Let’s work together to find solutions to the issues facing Maryland and all of her people. Let’s make our constituents proud of our ability to work together!”

I look forward to keeping you abreast of legislation that is introduced by me and my colleagues in both the House and Senate over the next three months. Every single bill has the potential to impact the lives of all Marylanders, and I feel a tremendous sense of pride and great responsibility as your representative with every vote that I cast. As always, if you have any questions, concerns or suggestions, please feel free to contact me at 410-841-3706 or jb.jennings@senate.state.md.us.

Sincerely,

Senator J.B. Jennings