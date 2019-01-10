One Killed, Another Injured in Whiteford Mobile Home Fire

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:



Deputy State Fire Marshals are conducting an origin and cause investigation of an early morning mobile home fire that occurred at 4403 Prospect Road in Whiteford . The property is owned by Scott and Mary Jones.

The 911 call was received at approximately 1:53 a.m. from an occupant who discovered the fire. Firefighters from Harford County and Pennsylvania assisted Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company with the two-alarm fire. It took 50 fire personnel approximately 60 minutes to control the fire. Once the fire was extinguished, an adult victim was located inside the structure, deceased. Another occupant was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center with non-life threatening burn injuries. There was no evidence of any working smoke alarms at the time of the fire. The origin and cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Total damages are estimated at approximately $150,000.

The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the identification of the victim and for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division is conducting the death investigation.

This is all the information available at this time. Additional information will be released once it becomes available.