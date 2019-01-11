Harford County Executive Glassman Offers Support to Citizens Affected by Federal Shutdown

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement today.

“As some federal employees face their first missed paycheck, I continue to implore both sides to bring the shutdown to a resolution. In local government, we provide services 24/7 and shutdowns are not an option. For Harford County citizens and families affected by the federal impasse, my office of constituent services remains open at 410-638-3420 or by email atcitizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov.”