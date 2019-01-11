The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

You are here: Home / Local / Harford County Executive Glassman Offers Support to Citizens Affected by Federal Shutdown

Harford County Executive Glassman Offers Support to Citizens Affected by Federal Shutdown

By 11 Comments

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement today.

“As some federal employees face their first missed paycheck, I continue to implore both sides to bring the shutdown to a resolution. In local government, we provide services 24/7 and shutdowns are not an option. For Harford County citizens and families affected by the federal impasse, my office of constituent services remains open at 410-638-3420 or by email atcitizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov.”

Comments

  2. I just got laid off from my private employer … what about me???? Glassman this is terrible idea and even worse precedent. It is a page from from the socialist President Obummer. Wrong.

    2+
    Reply

  3. I a behind on my rent by three months .. where can I tell landlord to send invoice for payment? Or wait Need address for BGE and water bills too !!!! We love free stuff !!!!!!!!!!!

    1+
    Reply

  4. So I just called in and was screamed at by an employee at this number… I asked her several times to no interrupt me…. I then politely asked her to stop interruption me and shut up so I can say my opinion. I them told her I had to hand up due to her offense nature of handling my call. i asked a supervisor to call me back. This is ridiculous. I am a taxpayer and was giving my opinion and do not need to be attacked by employes answering the phone.

    0
    Reply

  5. Forget about the stupid wall and reopen the Government. We should be going after Mexico, who promised to cut a check. Mexico: show me the money.

    3+
    Reply

  6. The Harford County Leadership never misses an opportunity to get themselves into the news do they. His buddy Gahler is on Baltimore Sun with his diatribe.

    Get back to your jobs and stop grand standing in the media.

    Truly pathetic.

    7+
    Reply

  7. Shutdown is 100% Trump /GOP fault. Wall won’t work…a trump vanity project…I only feel sorry for the non-Trump voters that are getting screwed….the trump cultists deserve what they get.

    1+
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Sign up for The Daily Dagger Email

Enter your email address to subscribe to The Daily Dagger and receive new articles by email.

%d bloggers like this: