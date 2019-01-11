Harford County Executive Glassman Offers Support to Citizens Affected by Federal Shutdown

From Harford County government:
Harford County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement today.
“As some federal employees face their first missed paycheck, I continue to implore both sides to bring the shutdown to a resolution. In local government, we provide services 24/7 and shutdowns are not an option. For Harford County citizens and families affected by the federal impasse, my office of constituent services remains open at 410-638-3420 or by email atcitizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov.”
Comments
Harford Republican says
Cool where do I send the mortgage and health insurance payment that are due?
call them like you post them says
Send them to your Daddy Don the Con.
Got to be says
Looks like the idiot is on the page….hello Adam
just sayin says
Again so wrong, but then you ain’t never been right.
michael s Humphreys says
I just got laid off from my private employer … what about me???? Glassman this is terrible idea and even worse precedent. It is a page from from the socialist President Obummer. Wrong.
michael Humphreys says
I a behind on my rent by three months .. where can I tell landlord to send invoice for payment? Or wait Need address for BGE and water bills too !!!! We love free stuff !!!!!!!!!!!
michael s Humphreys says
So I just called in and was screamed at by an employee at this number… I asked her several times to no interrupt me…. I then politely asked her to stop interruption me and shut up so I can say my opinion. I them told her I had to hand up due to her offense nature of handling my call. i asked a supervisor to call me back. This is ridiculous. I am a taxpayer and was giving my opinion and do not need to be attacked by employes answering the phone.
Cecil's Whig says
Forget about the stupid wall and reopen the Government. We should be going after Mexico, who promised to cut a check. Mexico: show me the money.
Truth be Told says
The Harford County Leadership never misses an opportunity to get themselves into the news do they. His buddy Gahler is on Baltimore Sun with his diatribe.
Get back to your jobs and stop grand standing in the media.
Truly pathetic.
Harford County Citizen says
It’s a republican thing you wouldn’t understand
Pw3 says
Shutdown is 100% Trump /GOP fault. Wall won’t work…a trump vanity project…I only feel sorry for the non-Trump voters that are getting screwed….the trump cultists deserve what they get.