Harford County Sheriff Gahler: “Securing Our Southern Border is Essential to Public Safety Across Our Nation”

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Millions of American citizens have been directly and indirectly impacted by the Federal Government’s lack of direction and selective enforcement of our immigration laws. There is one message both elected Democrats and Republicans have agreed upon and been consistent with and that is improved security at our southern border is essential and necessary for the safety and security of our communities. A view shared by the brave men and women of the U.S. Border Patrol who work hard to keep us safe. Prior to the election of President Trump, many Democrats strongly supported the concept of a border wa
Since being elected in 2014 and prior to the election of President Trump and as a member of the National Sheriff’s Association’s Immigration Committee, I have spoken many times concerning the flow of heroin and other opioids crossing our border between Mexico and the United States, creeping into our neighborhoods and killing thousands of our friends and family members each year. Last year in Harford County, heroin and fentanyl took the lives of 82 people. Over 90 percent of these substances flooded across our southern border.
Securing our southern border is essential to public safety across our Nation. American families are destroyed and lives ruined by uncontrolled, illegal migration and the pipeline for vast quantities of illegal drugs – including heroin, cocaine and fentanyl. Building a border wall will put a stop to the “free flow” of poison being injected into our Country and into our communities.
I have also had the heartbreaking opportunity to personally meet with many Angel Families, families who have lost loved ones at the hands of criminal illegal aliens. These are individuals who were not only illegally in our Country, but also made the choice not to respect our laws which have developed over time to address those acts considered harmful to social order. As a result of their actions, innocent Americans have unnecessarily and avoidably lost their lives, leaving behind families and loved ones who will forever grieve their loss. This is not acceptable. This is avoidable.
I support President Trump’s address to the American people regarding the need for the immediate funding and construction of a border wall. As I care about public safety and not semantics, I do not care if it is called a “wall” so long as it is a real barrier that truly and effectively protects our southern border and the citizens of this Country from those who have disregarded the rule of law. Accordingly, I call on our members of Congress from the State of Maryland to support the President’s request for funding.
Comments
michael s Humphreys says
Thank you Sheriff Gahler for standing for the American citizens of which politicians have forgotten about. It does seem to me that the Dmes care about illegal aliens more than the lives of Americans citizens.
Dems For Gahler says
MAGA Jeff. God bless you!
JOHN WASHBURN says
WOW. LOTS OF COMMENTS AND LIKES ABOUT ACLU LAWSUIT, GO BACK TO DOING YOUR JOB, CARBOARD SIGNS, AND DO YOUR JOB AND STOP BE A POLICITAL HACK….SOUNDS LIKE JEFF GAHLER HAS BIGGER ISSUES THAN A STATEMENT. MAGA-PUT THE KLETOCRAPT CRIMINAL BEHIND BARS. HISTROY WILL NOT LOOK KINDLY ON YOU AND YOUR ILK JEFF. IT NEVER HAS, I.E BULL CONNOR.
Five Iron says
The “unwalled/unfenced” portion of the border is not where the drugs are coming from that affect our communities. It is in tractor trailers and cars coming through border control points and shipping containers to our ports. Up until last year, you could order Fentanyl from Chinese manufacturers and have it mailed to your house. If you don’t look at the actual access points that need to be controlled, you shouldn’t be in your position and definitely do not need to be commenting on the issue. I am disappointed in this blatant take on something the majority of people do not want. Border security, yes. This monument? No.
Truth of the Matter says
Lest your forget Gahler never misses and opportunity to get in the news. Doesn’t matter if he knows what he talking about. He and his bubba Barry have both decided to comment yet they cant seem to work out the issues in Harford County. Plywood signs and arresting everyone doesn’t fix the drug problem. It doesn’t even move the needle. Yet that’s what we continue to see.
The Big Lebowski says
Jeff, Harford County appreciates your efforts in keeping Harford County Great. Elvis would be proud dude!
Harford County Voter says
Now you have spoken….Please get back to work on the issues within your sphere of control.
harford county constitutionalist says
https://www.dailywire.com/news/42063/pinsker-real-story-our-southern-border-%E2%80%94-and-why-matt-c-pinsker
There is a power vacuum being filled by cartels, either we can deal with it or let them continue to profit from our stupidity.
Not A Trump Fan says
It is easy to talk the talk; more difficult to walk the walk. Even upon very close reading of the Sheriff’s posting I did NOT see where he will be giving up his salary for the period of time the the federal government is shut down
Harford County Citizen says
Gahler is a political hack and he proves it every time he steps out of the scope of his job. Don’t you have a discrimination suit from the ACLU to attend to Jeff?
Just the facts says
Sheriff Jeffie tell us all which countries that have a wall and no opioid crisis? UK is a friken island and they still have a problem.
Walls don’t work, stop being a partisan politician.
MAGA Harford says
@Just the Facts,
Why would you ask a registered Republican and elected partisan office holder to be something different than what the voters elected him to do and be? Could it be that your Trump Derangement Syndrome is in overload? I suspect that or that you are in some position where you have to keep your lips shut tight until someone else gives you permission what can spew forth.
JOHN WASHBURN says
YOU ARE BOTH DOUCHE NOZZLES. MAGA-IMPEACH THE KLETOCRAT CRIMINAL!
Gordon Koerner says
Never have I seen such an uninformed law enforcement officer as the sheriff of Harford County. And then I read a bunch of his supporters who are also uninformed, believing all the every day lies, coming from this White House.
Immigrants are not the problem. The problem is certain segments of our society, including the sheriff of Harford County.Some facts have been written. Facts that are put out by sections of this government. I have attached a link which further talks about the facts. Facts that cannot befound in the article above.
https://www.chicagotribune.com/suburbs/post-tribune/opinion/ct-ptb-cepeda-immigration-column-st-0506-story.html
Gordon's Buddy says
Hey Gordon! I thought you had died! Good to see your still bubbling at the mouth! Are you saying all these Democrats are liar too?
From the article linked below:
The Secure Fence Act of 2006, which authorized the construction of 700 miles of the same style of bollard fence that Trump is building at the border, was supported by 26 Senate Democrats at the time. In the House, 64 Democrats joined 219 Republican lawmakers to fund the border fencing.
Those Democrats in support of funding the bollard border fencing included:
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
Then-Sen. Hillary Clinton (D-NY)
Then-Sen. Barack Obama (D-IL)
Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)
Then-Sen. Joe Biden (D-DE)
Then-Sen. Barbara Boxer (D-CA)
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/01/08/fact-check-trump-is-correct-democrats-once-supported-walls-on-the-border/
Jesse Banes Big Blue Balls says
Hey Gordon. They are here illegally. What don’t you understand?
Not A Trump Fan says
TRUMP: MEXICO WILL PAY FOR THE WALL
NOT A TRUMP FAN: SHOW ME THE PESOS
Karen says
Does a wall keep drugs out of the detention center and prisons? Only a moron would think a wall 1000’s of miles away will keep Harford county drug free. It’s sad Gahler doesn’t respect the hard working people who aren’t getting paid.
Mike Callahan says
https://twitter.com/AMarch4OurLives/status/1083562523163533312?fbclid=IwAR3mfYdGXUpEqYLYI-yAXbtMYE3WhqF-LfnIGwDJu5QQUbstxdfD5xGCGWQ
Mike says
Although illegal aliens is not a significant problem of Harford county, taking a hard stance will ensure the next sheriff election, in this county, where people vote for politics, not for solving problems.
Happy Days says
You sure aren’t paying attention. He’s won two elections because he takes a hard stance and doesn’t fill the room with a bunch of double talk. This last election by a larger margin than any other local race. The only way Gahler is not relected Sheriff is if he runs for County Executive, Congress or Governor.