Traffic Stop Arrests Disrupt Perryville Heroin Distribution Operation

From Maryland State Police:

A traffic stop leads to two arrests as Maryland State Police investigators disrupt a drug trafficking distribution operation in Cecil County.

The accused are identified as Todd Powell, 33 and Heather Adkins, 34, of Perryville, Maryland. Both are charged with multiple illegal drug violations to include: possession with intent to distribute a controlled dangerous substance (heroin, cocaine), possession of methamphetamine and marijuana and possession of a large amount of heroin. Maryland law states a person can be charged with ‘possession of a large amount of heroin’ if the amount is 28 grams or more.

After further investigation, additional charges were placed against Powell. He was also charged with possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of a firearm, prohibited person/possession of ammunition.

Both Powell and Adkins were arrested without incident on scene. Following their arrests, both Powell and Adkins were transported to the Cecil County Detention Center for their initial appearance. Both are currently being held without bond.

The arrests of the two suspects occurred at 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 9, 2019 during a routine traffic stop on High Street in Elkton for multiple traffic violations. While conducting the traffic stop, troopers noticed several indicators of criminal activity. Subsequently, a State Police K-9 scan of the vehicle was requested from North East Barrack, and resulted in the presence of narcotics to include:

296 individually packaged bags of heroin secreted in magnetic container attached to the vehicle’s engine compartment (108.7 grams)

4 individual bags of cocaine (1.1 grams)

1 individual bag of crystal methamphetamine (1 gram)

2 glass jars containing marijuana (16.2 grams)

U. S. currency believed to be related to the drug distribution operation

The investigation was led by the Maryland State Police Gang Enforcement Unit. Information developed during the investigation led to a court-ordered search of Powell’s residence in the 700 block of Aiken Avenue in Perryville, Maryland. During the search, additional narcotics and weapons were discovered to include:

One Taurus PT738 .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol

One magazine containing six .380 caliber cartridges

One box of Blazer Brass .380 caliber ammunition

One glass jar containing 75 individually packaged bags of heroin (36.5 grams)

One plastic bag containing Psilocybin mushrooms (2 grams)

Three plastic jars containing marijuana (3.2 grams)

One plastic bag containing 9 Clozapine pills

The Maryland State Police continue to lead the investigation. The Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office is actively involved in providing guidance and support to police during this investigation. The suspects charged will be prosecuted on those charges in Cecil County.