James Run Mixed Office and Homes of Fountain Green on DAC Agenda

Development Advisory Committee Meeting-January 16, 2019
Location Change to County Council Chambers- 212 South Bond Street
Meeting Time: Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:00am
Bel Air, MD 21014
1. Homes At Fountain Green
Located on the southeastern corner of the intersection of Hickory Bypass (Route 1) & North Fountain Green Road (Route 543). Tax Map 41; Parcels 667 & 692; Lot 19. Third Election District. Council District C.
Plan No. P534-2018 Combine Lot 19 & remaining lands & Construct 72 Garden Apartments w/Community Bldg./10.28 acres/B3.
Received 12-19-2018 Springhill Equities, LLC/Homes at Fountain Green Ltd Ptnshp/FWA.
2. James Run – Mixed Office Center – Concept
Located on the west side of Creswell Road (Route 543) at the intersection of I-95. Tax Map 57; Parcel 356; First Election District. Council District F.
Plan No. C539-2018 Mixed Office Center w/open space, residential, service & retail Uses/111.106 acres/MO.
Received 12-19-2019 Jen Mar 1, LLC c/o Craftsmen Land, LLC/MRA.
Comments
FedUp says
Are we seriously going to build up every single square inch of open land in Bel Air? smh. Looking forward to even more gridlock.
Da truff says
And more apartments. Apparently, Harford County plans on becoming Baltimore City North.
just sayin says
Anyone interested the minutes from the CIM for Homes at Fountain Green are online. They are pure comedic gold, the NIMBYs melted down, tantrums that would make a toddler proud. It is no wonder the developers always win.