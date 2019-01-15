James Run Mixed Office and Homes of Fountain Green on DAC Agenda

From Friends of Harford:

UPDATE-

Development Advisory Committee Meeting-January 16, 2019

Location Change to County Council Chambers- 212 South Bond Street

Meeting Time: Wednesday, January 16, 2019 9:00am

UPDATE- Meeting Place: County Council Chambers- 212 South Bond Street

Bel Air, MD 21014

AGENDA

1. Homes At Fountain Green

Located on the southeastern corner of the intersection of Hickory Bypass (Route 1) & North Fountain Green Road (Route 543). Tax Map 41; Parcels 667 & 692; Lot 19. Third Election District. Council District C.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. P534-2018 Combine Lot 19 & remaining lands & Construct 72 Garden Apartments w/Community Bldg./10.28 acres/B3.

Received 12-19-2018 Springhill Equities, LLC/Homes at Fountain Green Ltd Ptnshp/FWA.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN

2. James Run – Mixed Office Center – Concept

Located on the west side of Creswell Road (Route 543) at the intersection of I-95. Tax Map 57; Parcel 356; First Election District. Council District F.

VIEW DOCUMENT ARCHIVE

Plan No. C539-2018 Mixed Office Center w/open space, residential, service & retail Uses/111.106 acres/MO.

Received 12-19-2019 Jen Mar 1, LLC c/o Craftsmen Land, LLC/MRA.

Proposed Plan: VIEW PROPOSED PLAN