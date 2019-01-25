The Dagger - Local News with an Edge

Aberdeen Police Seek Identity of Man in Target Store Groping

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

Aberdeen Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man who groped a female employee at the Aberdeen Target located at 1021 Middleton Road.

The initial incident occurred on January 21, 2019, at approximately 10:15 am, when a black male wearing a black coat, gray pants and black shoes approached an employee in ashopping aisle and requested her assistance with scanning merchandise. As the employee reached to scan the merchandise the suspect’s hand groped the employee in a sexual manner. The employee fled the area after the groping. 

Detectives investigating this incident learned of a similar unreported groping of a female employee that occurred at the store two-weeks ago. The suspect’s description from the unreported groping was similar to the suspect’s description from this incident. 

If anyone knows the identity of the man pictured, please contact Sgt. Tomlinson of the Aberdeen Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 410-272-2121.

