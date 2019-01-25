Stolen Marijuana Leads to Gunfire in Belcamp

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

On January 18, at approximately 8:15 p.m., deputies responded to Bristol Forest Drive in Belcamp for the report of shots fired. Upon arrival, deputies discovered evidence of a shooting, but no victims or suspects. Less than an hour later, at approximately 9:02 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 4900 block of Bristle Cone Circle in Aberdeen for a shots fired call. Upon arrival, deputies were informed an individual at that location was the intended victim in the previous shots fired call, and was uninjured.

Preliminary investigation indicates the victim was involved in a scheme earlier in the evening to steal from a known marijuana dealer, and later decided to return the stolen CDS to the drug dealer. During the second transaction, a second individual with the marijuana dealer allegedly opened fired at the victim and two additional individuals with her in the vehicle. No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting.

Through investigation, deputies identified Antone Green, 20, of Edgewood, as a suspect. Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division arrested Green on January 19 and charged him with attempted first degree murder, first degree assault, and other related charges. As the investigation progressed, detectives identified the second suspect in the vehicle with Green as Charles Ashby, 21, of Towson. Detectives arrested Ashby on January 22 and he was charged accordingly.

Both are being held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.