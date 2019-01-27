Sen. Cassilly: Proposed FY2020 Capital Budget Includes $9.7 Million for Harford Projects

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:

Friends,

I am very pleased to report that Governor Hogan’s newly released Fiscal Year 2020 Capital Budget proposes $9,744,000.00 in funding for a number of important capital projects located throughout Harford County. I look forward to working with the Governor’s staff and the members of the General Assembly to maintain funding for the following, important projects that are included in the Governor’s budget:

· Roye-Williams Elementary School improvements – $3,555,000.

· Havre de Grace Water Treatment Plant improvements – $1,600,000.

· Hazardous waste cleanup at the former Ames Shopping Plaza in Havre de Grace – $115,000.

· Harford Community College Chesapeake Welcome Center, renovation and addition – $875,000.

· Mary E. W. Risteau Building, Bel Air, replace elevators & roof – $620,000.

· Abingdon Library HVAC replacement – $120,000.

· Susquehanna State Park Carriage Barn, renovations and site work – $218,000.

· Freestate Challenge Academy, Aberdeen, facility construction – $350,000.00.

· Maryland Center for the Arts in Bel Air, New Amphitheater – $500,000.

· Mariner Point Park, Joppa, DMP remediation – $100,000.

· Otter Point Landing in Abingdon, boat ramp repairs and pier replacement – $165,000.

· Hickory Elementary School improvements – $686,000.

· North Bend Elementary School improvements – $727,000.

· Gunpowder Falls State Park, septic system upgrades – $25,000.

· Rocks State Park, roof replacement and repairs – $18,000.

· Susquehanna State Park, improvements – $28,000.

· Plumtree Park in Bel Air, improvements – $42,000.

Coming weeks will feature extended hearings on the Governor’s fiscal priorities. You can follow all of the action on-line at www.mgaleg.maryland.gov.

Very Truly Yours,

Bob Cassilly

Senator, District 34