Harford County Public Library Hosts Black History Month Events

From the Harford County Public Library:

Harford County Public Library celebrates Black History Month in February with six events at library locations throughout the county.

The Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Iota Nu Chapter, will make its annual book presentation to Harford County Public Library on Saturday, February 2, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Havre de Grace Library, 120 North Union Avenue. This year’s book is “Gentlemen’s Guide to Tailored Clothing Style,” and the author, Charles P. Summers, will speak at the dedication.

“African American Genealogy: Beyond the Basics” is the topic of a discussion that takes place Monday, February 4, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Edgewood Library, 629 Edgewood Road. Designed for genealogists with experience, this session will explore the library’s digital resources, popular genealogy databases such as Ancestry.com, independent record repositories such as the Freedmen’s Bureau, and federal and state government websites. There will also be a discussion of how slave narratives, census records, historical photographs and other sources provide the broader context and specific details relating to African American family histories.

The Aberdeen Library, 21 Franklin Street, will host a virtual reality field trip with Google Expeditions on Sunday, February 10, from 2 to 3 p.m. The virtual reality field trip will feature the Tuskegee Airmen National Historic Site, the history of jazz and the Martin Luther King, Jr., National Historic Site. Registration is required by visiting HCPLonline.org or by calling the Aberdeen Library at 410-273-5608.

“Beyond Class, Race and Religion: Saving the Catholic African American Orphans of Baltimore” will be presented Tuesday, February 12, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Bel Air Library, 100 East Pennsylvania Avenue, and on Wednesday, February 20, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Havre de Grace Library. Amy Rosenkrans, Ph.D., will discuss the history of St. Frances Orphan Asylum, founded by the Oblate Sisters of Providence, and St. Elizabeth’s Home, managed by the Franciscan Sisters, and their importance to Baltimore’s African American community.

“Black History Month Jeopardy,” for students in grades 6-12, takes place Thursday, February 21, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Edgewood Library.

“We are always grateful for Omega Psi Phi’s annual book dedication that starts Black History Month for the library,” said Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library. “Our events offer something for everyone, from students of genealogy to those interested in history, travel and trivia.”