Harford Sheriff Gahler: “We Will Continue to Enforce the State’s Laws in Regards to Marijuana Possession“

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Message from Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler regarding the recent announcement from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney on her choice to ignore Maryland marijuana possession laws:

I have had many inquiries concerning the announcement this week by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney regarding how this might impact our local enforcement of these laws. I wanted to be sure the citizens of Harford County understand, this latest disappointing action of the City State’s Attorney has no impact here. We will continue to enforce the State’s laws in regards to marijuana possession – because that is what we are sworn to do. Deputies take an oath to enforce the laws that govern our communities and keep our citizens safe. After discussions with our new Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger, I am confident in our united front to enforce and uphold the law. In our County, we work together to ensure that when people commit crimes, they are held accountable. Only if, and when, the State of Maryland, through our constitutionally established legislative process, changes the law, will we change course.