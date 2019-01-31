Harford Sheriff Gahler: “We Will Continue to Enforce the State’s Laws in Regards to Marijuana Possession“

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A Message from Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler regarding the recent announcement from the Baltimore City State’s Attorney on her choice to ignore Maryland marijuana possession laws:
I have had many inquiries concerning the announcement this week by the Baltimore City State’s Attorney regarding how this might impact our local enforcement of these laws. I wanted to be sure the citizens of Harford County understand, this latest disappointing action of the City State’s Attorney has no impact here. We will continue to enforce the State’s laws in regards to marijuana possession – because that is what we are sworn to do. Deputies take an oath to enforce the laws that govern our communities and keep our citizens safe. After discussions with our new Harford County State’s Attorney Albert Peisinger, I am confident in our united front to enforce and uphold the law. In our County, we work together to ensure that when people commit crimes, they are held accountable. Only if, and when, the State of Maryland, through our constitutionally established legislative process, changes the law, will we change course.
Comments
FedUp says
Why are we wasting time and money prosecuting potheads? This is a ridiculous waste of resources. I am so tired of our local sheriff department getting involved in partisan politics and addressing issues that are not related to Harford County. Mosbey chose not to prosecute potheads in Baltimore, because that is the least of their problems. She chose to put their resources where they will best keep the community safer. Sadly, our sheriff chooses to publicly criticize this decision, a decision that has nothing to do with us. We thought we were electing a sheriff, not a career politician.
Bob says
Sounds good…the Sheriff’s mantra should be – ” I will enforce the county laws and steer clear of politics”.