Blaze Destroys Whiteford Home; Birds Rescued, Cats Escape

Firefighters were able to rescue a half-dozen pet birds from a two-alarm blaze that destroyed a home in Whiteford on Wednesday evening.

Just before 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday emergency personnel were dispatched to the 4000 block of Prospect Road in Whiteford for a reported fire in a one-story single-family dwelling.

Fifty firefighters from the Whiteford Volunteer Fire Company responded to the two-alarm blaze and had it under control within an hour.

While one pet bird perished as a result of smoke inhalation, a six other birds were rescued by firefighters. It is believed all four of the family’s pet cats escaped the fire as well.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $50,000 in damage to the structure and another $25,000 in damage to its contents. There were no injuries reported.

The fire originated at an exterior wall and was discovered by the homeowner. The preliminary cause remains under investigation.

The owners are being assisted by Red Cross.