5 Residents Displaced, 6 Pets Perish in House Fire Near Carsins Run

Five residents were displaced and six pets perished in a fire that destroyed a house near Carsins Run early Monday morning.

Just after 2:45 a.m. on Monday emergency responders were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stepney Road in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a one-story wood frame ranch style single family dwelling.

Forty firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 90 minutes.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $275,000 in damage to the structure and another $75,000 in damage to its contents. None of the adult occupants of the home were injured, but as a result of the fire three dogs, two cats, and a guinea pig perished.

The fire was discovered by a passing motorist. The fire originated in the interior of the home, but its preliminary cause remains under investigation.

The displaced residents and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.