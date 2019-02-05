5 Residents Displaced, 6 Pets Perish in House Fire Near Carsins Run

Five residents were displaced and six pets perished in a fire that destroyed a house near Carsins Run early Monday morning.
Just after 2:45 a.m. on Monday emergency responders were dispatched to the 1300 block of North Stepney Road in Aberdeen for a reported fire in a one-story wood frame ranch style single family dwelling.
Forty firefighters from the Aberdeen Fire Department responded to the single-alarm blaze and had it under control within 90 minutes.
The Office of the State Fire Marshal estimated the fire caused $275,000 in damage to the structure and another $75,000 in damage to its contents. None of the adult occupants of the home were injured, but as a result of the fire three dogs, two cats, and a guinea pig perished.
The fire was discovered by a passing motorist. The fire originated in the interior of the home, but its preliminary cause remains under investigation.
The displaced residents and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.
Leave a Reply