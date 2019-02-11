Joppa Delivery Man Killed in Edgewood Robbery Attempt

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating their first homicide of 2019.

On Sunday, February 10, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a 34-year-old male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, on the ground outside the residences. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. Medics with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded and transported the victim, identified as Timothy Wayne Youngquist, of Joppa, to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Three males were seen running from the crime scene. A thorough scan of the area utilizing K9 and Baltimore County Police Aviation was conducted, but no suspects were apprehended.

The investigation has been assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Preliminary information gathered indicates Youngquist was working in the area as a food delivery driver, when he was shot during what appears to be an attempted robbery.

Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-409-3546.