Joppa Delivery Man Killed in Edgewood Robbery Attempt

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating their first homicide of 2019.
On Sunday, February 10, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 700 block of Monticello Court in Edgewood for the report of a shooting.
Upon arrival, deputies located a 34-year-old male victim, suffering from a gunshot wound, on the ground outside the residences. Deputies immediately began life saving measures in an effort to save his life. Medics with the Joppa Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company responded and transported the victim, identified as Timothy Wayne Youngquist, of Joppa, to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.
Three males were seen running from the crime scene. A thorough scan of the area utilizing K9 and Baltimore County Police Aviation was conducted, but no suspects were apprehended.
The investigation has been assumed by Detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Preliminary information gathered indicates Youngquist was working in the area as a food delivery driver, when he was shot during what appears to be an attempted robbery.
Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Donald Kramer at 410-409-3546.
Sad says
I imagine the people who are always praising Gahler for keeping them safe will be by shortly.
North Harford Democrat says
Followed by everyone who wishes they could could have a carry permit to be there and engage a major battle on the street screaming “I’m saving the tax payers money!!!!”
Clint says
I’m sure his widow and kids would be happy to see both of your snarky political comments.
Prayers go out to them
R.I.P.
p says
He wasn’t married and only has 1 child. There is a gofund me set up for them or you can just go with the prayers thingy if that’s what works fr you….
Tragic says
It’s tragic that this man was intentionally disarmed by MD. He, my wife, and other people you and I care about deserve better.
Don't state the obvious says
Edgewood is a pit. As a delivery driver I wouldn’t step foot anywhere in it without a team of people with me and there ought to be hazard pay. No delivery job is worth your life.
What do you think says
Anybody want to venture a guess about the description of the suspects. Mike Callahan care to take a guess. I bet they or their parents vote Democrat .
DJT says
I’m guessing illegal aliens that crossed where there is no wall.
Bob says
My guess is “Space Aliens” that escaped from Area 51..
Hector Plantino says
Jeff Gahler will solve all our problems. Jeff solves everything haha
Thankful in Harford says
Gahler supports the right to carry. Who else among our elected leaders or other police chiefs can say the same? No rights for law abiding citizens and no rule of law or true punishment for criminals. All of Maryland will look like Baltimore soon enough with only one person willing to stand up and fight for us! Thanks for being a typical solve nothing and criticize a lot type of idiot Mr. Plantino. I will stick with my Sheriff!
Forever Amber says
It seems like Edgewood has an awfully high crime rate. I venture to say that more law enforcement should be allocated to the area.
In the interim, I feel that working as a delivery person anywhere should automatically convey a permit to (lawfully) carry a personal protection device of their choosing.
Bob says
‘Automatic conveyance to carry(lawfully)” for delivery people would NOT work!
H says
Here is the GoFundMe to support his family. Please support and share if you feel called to do so.
https://www.gofundme.com/b9dja8-rip-tim-youngquist
RU Kidding says
This young man, the father of a newborn, was doing what he could to support his family. My condolences to his family and friends for the loss they have suffered. Thank you H says for posting the link to the GoFundMe for those that want to help and support.
SoulCrusher says
This story is truly horrible, but you are all missing the truth. The truth is you got 3 scumbags running around Edgewood that killed a DELIVERY DRIVER for food or whatever small amount of money he was carrying. When you decide to kill someone for such petty rewards, you really are a scumbag. You need to find these guys and get them off the street.