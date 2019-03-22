Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended and Charged with Sexual Assault

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
A Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, after he was charged with two counts of second degree assault and two counts of fourth degree sex offense.
Corporal Thomas Gregory, who is assigned to the Court Security Division, was issued a criminal summons on March 21, 2019, following an investigation into an off duty incident, that occurred on March 9, 2019. The investigation was conducted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards. Gregory has been a member of the agency since 2002, most recently being promoted to Corporal in 2015.
The Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to ensure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies. The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.
No further information is being released. Members of the public are reminded the defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.
Comments
Kiki says
Its about time we hold these officers accountable..
I like big butts says
Oh my this is just so horrible. Let’s make sure we hold him accountable for pinching someone’s butt at a wedding. Go home KiKi
Republican Voter says
Really? So its OK to pinch someone’s butt? Maybe in Harford County it is, but not any other place. A Police Officer knows better. Whats next? Will you tolerate using a night stick?
Danny G says
Using a night stick to do what? This isn’t a guy who pinched a strangers butt in line at the deli counter. This was a wedding reception, probably alcohol involved, he took it a little too far with a little pinch to the fart maker. Bad decision yeah but not worth criminal charges and ruining the guys life.
Republican Voter says
This is Harford County where you can file anything you want to hassle people. The commissioner and the SAO will persue it. Then a bench of judges who cant/wont stop the crap either. Very dysfunctional area of the country.
Marie says
Idiot
Bob says
Many times when The Dagger posts a New Comment about a crime they include a prominent picture of the person that is charged. Why not include a picture of this officer?
Take a breath says
4th degree sec offense is a misdemeanor toolbag as is 2nd degree assault. This could mean he patted someone on the ass on the outside of their clothes which would also be a minor 2nd degree assault. These type of incidents occur all the time in social settings. If the offender was a mechanic or a laborer no one would give a flying poop and I guarantee the incident would not be on the dagger. The word on the street was that the charging document was a summons and not a warrant which speaks volumes regarding the severity. Sounds to me like someone has a hard one against this cop
LOL says
Who fucking cares, either way? LOL
Bob says
According to WJZ13 It was a Criminal Summons. The story on the TV did include a picture of the officer.
Old Time Po-Po says
@ take a Breath,
Exactly!! If this was not a Deputy it probably wouldn’t have even made the police blotter in the Aegis.and to top things off he was off duty.
It has been that way in the HCSO for decades, If you are not in the clique, one of the good old boys or not liked by someone with higher rank, and you do a good job, this is how you get treated. Sometimes the mystery is finding out who in the department you pissed off.
And one more thing, all the idiots posting crap without the facts, what ever happened to innocent until proven guilty?
@ Bob, save the drama for your momma as they say, it was a summons so he wasn’t arrested, so no booking photo. .
Bob says
You misunderstand…I’m not necessarily talking about a booking photo. Many pictures regarding crimes that appear on The Dagger are not mug shots.
Old Time Po-Po says
Ok, either way, I don’t why you would want or need to see a picture of the officer, or what it matters, The officer has enough to deal with and doesn’t need his face all over the news. Would you want your picture all over the media if you were charged with something, especially by summons. But whatever floats your boat.
SoulCrusher says
It’s the hysteria of the #metoo generation. They want everybody convicted before they get a trial. The whole concept of innocent until proven guilty has gone by the wayside because not only are people being convicted by public opinion, the prosecutors will offer a plea deal and they will expect him to take it, or else. I don’t need to tell you anything. You know how it works….
I am breathing says
I don’t know what social settings you take part, but what you describe is never acceptable unless you are a pervert.
Take a breath says
@ I am breathing
The event was a wedding with alcohol. Maybe because of your prudish ways you have never been invited to such an event. I don’t know. The alleged victims had mouths and I’m sure knew how to speak. If they were offended they should have immediately stated that or used their cell phones to promptly call the police. Instead they wait until another day or so to voice a complaint. Why, if the incident was that henous why did they not flee immediately for safety. The officer is being called by some people on Facebook as a predator. I call BS. The alleged victims weren’t pulled away to a clandestine secluded area they were on a dance floor. People were having a good time being silly. Nothing more! If someone was offended they should have immediately said so. They did not.
Marie says
Were you there? “People
Wee having a good time being silly”?
And what does henous mean?
True Dat says
This is normal behavior in HCSO…..Same headlines in 2005 where they demoted the officer and made him do paperwork in the detention center….Now he continues as he has Felony indictment against him. No surprise to most as he is a real tool. Unfortunately the issues in HCSO are deep and wide.
Confused says
Who did they demote and who has a felony indictment??
WHO says
There is cool website called Google….try it….I found what the poster is referring to….amazing what is out there on the web
Confused says
I found it….
https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-2005-01-30-0501300169-story.html
Big Al says
So this happened 14 years ago, it was an on duty incident, and it relates to this butt pinch at a wedding how?
Truth Hurts says
Its very relevant it demonstrates a pattern of behavior in the department. Behavior that seems to be condoned.
SoulCrusher says
Look, I can go along with the illegal and unconstitutional lawbreaking of law enforcement regarding the performance of their duties as being a standard of behavior patterns, as that is exactly what it implies. However, if the story of the Wedding Reception is true and an off duty cop did pinch a woman’s butt while he was inebriated, that in no way shows a pattern or a practice. It shows an individual’s behavior and not that of the Office as a whole. I fail to see where this incident correlates a pattern of practice involving the HCSO.
What a Joke says
He pinched someone’s butt and pulled up another’s pant leg to her knee at a wedding. That sounds like a normal wedding, someone had it out for this guy. I can’t believe the court commissioner found probable cause. You have to arrest 75% or more of men who have no doubt done this. Add another 50-75% of women who have. This is ridiculous, I thought he did a lot more.
Truth Hurts Cupcake says
Really that is ok behavior? This man has never done that so I guess I am not part of the 75% that have? Any man that decided to do this to my wife or daughters would have bigger problems than a summons. HCSO isn’t above the law. What amazes me is he is placed on paid vacation rather than placing him on desk duty. As a taxpayer just doesn’t seem right to get a pay check while your not working.
Smackin Butt since 1973 says
You have never touched a woman’s butt? It was a 54 year old woman who may have been single. If you are still protecting your daughters like that at age 54, I question your mental status. This happens all the time when officers are charged, with a charge of any type of sexual offense you would be complaining if they had him on a desk. You sir are just a complainer
Truth Hurts Cupcake says
Amazing how you justify the action…..This isn’t 1973 anymore…Regardless of whether she is single or not its uncalled for. Its called assault I think. No I wouldn’t complain if they had him on a desk if they are paying him. Far better than free vacation at taxpayers expense.
Smackin Butt since 1973 says
Cupcake aka Snowflake, my guess is you are a 75 year old single virgin. It was a butt pinch. Have you ever been to a wedding reception later in the night? They get wild cupcake
Truth Hurts Cupcake says
Smackin Butt your ignorant. Your statements make you look even more ignorant. Bottom line is you don’t place your hands on a woman or man unless they are ok with it. That, or you may face charges. Pretty simple concept. I don’t care how wild the reception gets late at night. Its called RESPECT. I have wasted enough time on you.
WHO says
Say it w a Straight Face says
If in fact this is over patting someone’s behind without permission then shame on all of us for allowing our cultural conversation to call this sexual assault. As a woman who was actually sexually assaulted I find it insulting and ridiculous that my story is defiled by putting this in the same file. If somebody touches you on a dance floor in a way you dont like how about just telling them to knock it off rather than waste the courts time and potentially ruin a guy’s career over a nothing burger.