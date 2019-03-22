Harford County Sheriff’s Deputy Suspended and Charged with Sexual Assault

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A Harford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy has been suspended with pay, in accordance with the Law Enforcement Officer’s Bill of Rights, after he was charged with two counts of second degree assault and two counts of fourth degree sex offense.

Corporal Thomas Gregory, who is assigned to the Court Security Division, was issued a criminal summons on March 21, 2019, following an investigation into an off duty incident, that occurred on March 9, 2019. The investigation was conducted by the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and Office of Professional Standards. Gregory has been a member of the agency since 2002, most recently being promoted to Corporal in 2015.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office holds its employees to the highest standards and will thoroughly investigate all allegations of misconduct, remaining vigilant to ensure our efforts are professional and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from our deputies. The acts alleged are not reflective of the hard work and dedication of the men and women of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information is being released. Members of the public are reminded the defendant is presumed innocent of the charges and it will be the government’s burden to prove the defendant’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt at trial.