Suspect Sought in Aberdeen Home Invasion

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

?On Saturday, March 30, 2019, at approximately 2:28 PM, officers were dispatched to the Unit Block of Swan Street for a report of a home invasion. ?

Arriving officers quickly located two female victims, 23 and 55, who reported Kennis Lambert, 29, entered the residence to resolve a debt. The incident escalated when one of the victims attempted to run away. Lambert chased the victim down and proceeded to punch and choke the victim. The assault ended after Lambert forcibly removed property from the victim and fled the residence in a blue SUV operated by a male known only as “Steve”.

The victim was transported by Aberdeen Fire Department Medic Unit #291 to Harford Memorial Hospital for treatment of her injuries sustained during the altercation. The other victim was uninjured during the incident.

Detectives have obtained a warrant for Lambert’s arrest and request anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Aberdeen Police Department at 410-272-2121 and request to speak with Detective Sergeant Tomlinson.