Young: Historic Investiture of Judge Kerwin A. Miller, Sr.

From Brian K. Young, President, Harford County Bar Association:
On March 22, Kerwin A. Miller, Sr. was publicly sworn in as a Maryland District Court Judge. Judge Miller’s appointment by Governor Hogan makes him first African American male to take the bench in Harford County.
Judge Miller quipped during the investiture “that makes Larry Hogan my favorite governor.”
Judge Miller recounted a pivotal moment in his life leading up to becoming a judge. When he was a teenager growing up in the Bronx, New York, he read an article about how unlikely it was for an African American male to graduate high school. He took the article as an insult and a challenge. “When I graduated high school, I saw that as a sign that I could do anything,” Judge Miller said. He still wears his high school class ring today.
Judge Miller went on to graduate from Mary Washington College and the Southwestern University School of Law. He has run his own law firm, worked as a staff attorney for the Legal Aid Bureau, Inc., been a public defender, and been an assistant state’s attorney in both Baltimore and Cecil Counties.
He was also an administrative law judge with the Office of Administrative Hearings. Judge Miller called this time “an invaluable experience” before recognizing several of his former colleagues whom were in attendance.
The only ring Judge Miller said he wears besides his high school class ring is his wedding ring. He thanked his wife, Alethea Miller, for her love and support. “We had a dream, and we got here” he told her.
Judge Miller was formally dressed in his judicial robe by his children, Alanna Miller and Kerwin Miller, Jr. “I know I can be hard on you sometimes, but it’s only because I want the best for you. I love you” he told his children.
Three of Judge Miller’s former co-workers, Sam Curry, Esq., Quinton Herbert, Esq., and S. Everett Brown, Esq. spoke of their high regard for Judge Miller. “We had a great group of attorneys at the public defender’s office” said Mr. Brown, “where you could bounce ideas off each other. Kerwin tried all manner of cases.” “I remember he had a difficult client… and at the end of the case Kerwin won and the surprised client looked at Kerwin like a proud papa.”
Judge Miller’s sister, Stacey Miller Geiger, spoke of their childhood. “Our mother was our mother and our father,” she said, “and I would sometimes take care of my little brother while she was working.” Now, “he is my rock. I am so proud of him.”
The chief judge of the District Court of Maryland, Judge John P. Morrissey, Judge Susan Hazlett, the administrative judge of the District Court for Harford County, and Brian Young, on behalf of the Harford County Bar Association, also congratulated Judge Miller. “He is a welcome addition to our team,” said Judge Hazlett.
On behalf of the Harford County Bar Association, I again congratulate Judge Miller and wish him the best as he accepts the challenge of the fair and impartial administration of justice in Harford County.
Brian K. Young
President, Harford County Bar Association
Comments
harford county constitutionalist says
We should not care what color he is, but rather that he applies the law as written and equitably. Congratulations Judge Young.
HFG says
Ironic that he was selected over all the SAO candidates to include the now resigned David Ryden. An outsider from the Harford County Good Old Boy club. From my perspective a wise decision by the Governor. Hopefully between the decision for SA and his highly qualified appointed Deputies and this judge as well as Judge Tobin some resemblance of fairness and equity can be returned to the Halls after the decades of tyranny and poor management.
Hopefully we will see a different approach than jailing everyone for everything. Hopefully we will see someone end the process abuse by “victims” who are using the courts to drive their own vindictive agendas. Charge a few of those types and a strong message that the system isn’t there to settle scores or bully people will go a long way to return respect and dignity to the institution.
It will take time, but hopefully these decisions will make Hardord County a desirable place to live again. We can all hope can’t we?
John Galt says
Crazy
ForestHillResident says
Congratulations, Sir.