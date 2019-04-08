Perryman Man Arrested for Attempted Apartment Building Arson

From Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal:

Deputy State Fire Marshals have charged David Allen Weglein, Jr. (age 27), after determining he was responsible for attempting to start a fire within an occupied apartment building.

On April 4, 2019, at approximately 10:30 p.m., Aberdeen Fire Department responded to Perrywood Garden Apartments located at 230 Mayberry Drive for a reported fuel leak. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered a large puddle of suspected gasoline on the second floor of the apartment building. While investigating the source of the fuel, they found possible items related to the incident including an empty plastic gasoline container outside the building. Firefighters requested the Office of the State Fire Marshal to investigate.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, Deputy State Fire Marshals observed a suspect, later identified as Weglein, enter the apartment building at approximately 9:30 p.m. Weglein placed a blanket on the floor, doused the blanket with a flammable liquid and made a failed attempt to ignite both. Weglein exited the apartment complex and discarded the blanket and fuel container just outside the building.

On April 7, 2019, Weglein who resides at 1404 Cranberry Road, Aberdeen was detained by Harford County Sheriffs Office and the warrant was served by Troopers assigned to Maryland State Police, Bel Air Barrack. Weglein was charged with Attempted 1st Degree Arson, Attempted 2nd Degree Malicious Burning and Reckless Endangerment and is currently being held without bond at Harford County Detention Center.