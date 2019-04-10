Detectives Investigating Non-Fatal Shooting in Edgewood

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Harford County Sheriff’s Office Detectives are seeking information regarding a non-fatal shooting that occurred Monday night.
At approximately 7:52 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office were in the area of Waltman Road assisting with an unrelated call for service, when they heard what sounded like gunshots coming from a nearby location.
Deputies immediately responded to the area and began canvassing, looking for a victim or crime scene.
At 8:05 p.m., deputies were informed an unknown individual was being transported to Franklin Square Hospital, in a private vehicle, for treatment of a gunshot wound.
Deputies responded to the hospital and, upon arrival, were informed the victim had been identified as Amir Turner, 18, of Edgewood, who was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Following treatment at the hospital, Turner was transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center for continued treatment of his injuries. At this time, his injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening.
The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the area to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.
At this time, it is believed Turner was walking in the area of Harford Square Drive and O Court, when for unknown reasons a vehicle approached and someone inside opened fire. Detectives returned to the area Tuesday to continue canvassing.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. There are no further details being released at this time.
Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 410-836-5442. Those who wish to remain anonymous may report their information through the methods listed below. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and indictment of the individuals responsible for this crime, you may be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00.
Submit a tip online at http://www.harfordsheriff.org/wanted
Text message: Metro Crime Stoppers: Text “CRIMES” (274637)
Begin the message “MCS,” then add the information.
Phone: Harford Crime Solvers: Call 1-888-540-8477
No brainer says
Everything happens for a reason. You live by it you will one day die by it.
SoManyRacistsInHarfordCounty says
i missed the part where they said “he lived by it” .. can you point that part out to me? or just assuming this because of the location?
No brainer says
I think you my friend by virtue of your screen name are a typical liberal race baiter. The article did not provide the race of neither the victim nor the suspect. So very typical of your kind LOL
Hi it's me says
I think acknowledgement of the simple fact that “shots fired” with “gun shot wound victim(s)” simply don’t appear as often (rare?) in Northern Harford County.
Why is that?
Besides population density per square mile, I’d love to hear any other hypothesis to this.
Is it religion? Family unit? Morals? Ethics?
No brainer says
Quiet as a mouse. I guess SoManyRacistsinHatfordCounty got caught speeding. The world has enough race baiters
LOL says
Where’d all the gun lovers at? They would have loved to been there at the time of the shooting and “saved the day.”
“Good guys with gun stops a bad guy with a gun ”
Is that it? LOL
Just what we don’t need, even a more bullets being wildly shot in all directions.
Commonsense says
You’re an idiot, as someone with a carry permit I feel much safer knowing I have a fighting chance than a sheep who can do nothing besides hide in a corner. Good luck when someone with a gun and intent to harm crosses your path… You should also post a sign in your yard that says “I do not believe in a citizens right to own fire arms.”
Commonsense says
Moreso than*
North Harford Democrat says
The gun hobbyist have a new strategy out now. They are wearing “We will not comply” t-shirts. I assume that means not complying with further “gun restrictions” or whatever they want to form an opinion on safe firearm regulation.
Most of these folks are most likely family men with careers, mortgages, reputations in their community who will easily comply with firearm laws over criminal charges.
Makes no sense to me?
Anarchist says
Couldn’t be more wrong.
North Harford Democrat says
Please enlighten me on the “We will not comply”? Or what it is I am incorrect on?
North harford conservative says
If stricter gun legislation were to require citizens to turn in guns legally purchased there will not be compliance. You pansies that are terrified of guns crack me up. You want police to have guns, you want secret service to have them, but you don’t want law abiding citizens to have them. Being that you live in north harford, how long will those armed police take to rescue you from an armed burglar? Probably a lot longer than it will take for them to end your life. You keep relying on the government to save you, I will protect myself, my family, and my property.
fact says
Gahler needs to have a gun raffle in Edgewood. Clearly the answer to this sort of violence is more guns for the rte 40 corridor.
Guns for you and you and you….EVERYONE GETS A GUN
Upboat says
I know you’re being sarcastic, but good citizens *should* protect themselves and their families, especially those who are weaker than the thugs.
Upvote for accidentally stumbling on the truth.
Scotty says
Criminals by their very nature are criminals. They have already made the choice not to comply our laws and not only carry guns but commit many acts of violence with them.
When citizens realize the police cannot be everywhere at all times, the reality of having thousands more good guys will be an acceptable alternative.
These bleeding heart liberals don’t even want to lock up criminals anymore, they want to release them back into society.
Until criminals are kept in prison and criminals obey guns laws, you can keep your karma and I will keep my glock.
North Harford Democrat says
But unless you’re one of the few people who have a wear/carry permit, and most of these people who obtain these permits have carry restrictions placed on them.
“Law abiding” gun owners obey the law, so their gun is at home while they go on about their day in public.
Where are the statistics in Harford County where every private citizen needs to be armed because it’s a “war zone” out there? I understand violent crime occurs everywhere but I personally do not know anyone who’s been out in public and wished they were armed with a firearm.