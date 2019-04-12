Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Bulson: Outsourcing Rumors Persist, But Are “Not Correct”

From Harford County Public Schools Superintendent Sean W. Bulson:

Dear Harford County Public Schools Employees,

In October 2018, I established five teams to explore opportunities and strategies that will lead to recommendations for the future of Harford County Public Schools.

One of these teams, the Outsourcing Team, has been charged to investigate cost effective methods to maintain the quality of service for the school system in the most efficient manner possible. Recently, staff involved with this team issued Request for Information (RFI) for Custodial Services, Food Services, Special Education Transportation Services, and Facilities Management Services. Please note that RFIs are a way for HCPS to engage the private sector and obtain data and information for evaluative purposes.

Understandably, there are concerns and rumors that recommendations from the Outsourcing Team will impact program and staffing decisions being made in the upcoming budget, which becomes effective July 1, 2019. Please know that is not correct. The research and consequent suggestions from the Outsourcing Team will not have any impact on decisions related to staffing, programs, and practices for this budget.

The conversation around business efficiencies demands thoughtful and deliberate study. It also requires dialogue with stakeholders prior to making a final determination on any potential action. The assessment of efficiencies and the discussions surrounding sustainable improvements will continue throughout the upcoming year. If, as the result of the findings, discussions, and evaluation, it is determined that HCPS should look at service delivery changes more seriously, HCPS will engage our employee base through the Association Leadership Council so as to gather input and continue to be as transparent and open as possible prior to making any decisions which ultimately impact our school community and employees.

Respectfully,

Sean W. Bulson, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools