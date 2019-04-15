Retired Judge William Carr Joins Harford Land Trust Board

From Harford Land Trust:

The Harford Land Trust, a local land preservation nonprofit founded in 1991, recently elected the Honorable William O. Carr of Bel Air to its Board of Directors.

Carr retired in 2017 after 33 years of service as a judge on the Circuit Court of Harford County; one of the longest serving such judges in Maryland. He is a native of Havre de Grace, and a graduate of Havre de Grace High School, Towson University, Johns Hopkins University, and the University of Maryland School of Law. He served for many years as the Court’s Administrative Judge, and he continues to hear cases on a fill-in basis.

Carr and his family reside in Bel Air. He is a former member of the Bel Air Board of Town Commissioners and in that capacity also served as town mayor. He co-founded the Harford County Bar Foundation in 1992 and currently serves on the organization’s Board of Directors. A celebrated local historian, Carr also serves on the Board of the Harford County Historical Society.

Board President Ben Lloyd stated, “We are thrilled to add Judge Carr to our Board of Directors, as his legal expertise and knowledge of the county will be of great value to us in our mission to preserve important lands for future generations.”

The Harford Land Trust works with landowners, private and public, to conserve land and protect its natural resources, scenic beauty, rural character, and promote a healthy quality of life in Harford County. The organization has directly and indirectly preserved over 11,000 of acres of farmland, forest, and watershed since its founding. The HLT’s signature annual event, the Harvest Moon Dinner, will be held at the Bel Air Armory on October 19, 2019. Visit www.harfordlandtrust.org for more information, to register for the event, or to become a member.