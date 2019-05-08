Rally Planned to Urge Harford County Officials to Increase Education Funding

From the Harford County Education Association:

A diverse coalition of education advocates will gather on May 9, 2019 to kick off a campaign to urge the elected officials of Harford County to prioritize education in Harford County and increase funding. A rally will take place before the County Council Budget Hearing at 7 pm.

Who: Speakers include Chrystie Crawford-Smick, Harford County teacher and Harford County Education Association President; Joe Voskhul, Former Principal of Bel Air High School and President of the Harford County Board of Education; Dr. Stacey Garringer, Association of Public School Administrators and Supervisors of Harford County; and Joshua Oltarzewski, Harford Technical High School Senior

When: Thursday, May 9, 2019

Where: Activists will begin at 5:30 from 102 S. Hickory Avenue and the rally will conclude at Harford County Council Chambers 212 S. Bond Street, Bel Air, MD. The speaking program will begin at 5:50 pm

Background: Harford County Public Schools ranks 24th out of 24 counties in the State of Maryland in terms of per pupil funding. The systematic underfunding of Harford County Public Schools is going to have a lasting impact on our community. Each year since 2011 Harford County Public Schools has been forced to cuts positions each year. This year is no different. 153 classroom teachers, 26 school based administrators and numerous other central office positions have been eliminated for the 19-20 school year. Harford County students will have many less opportunities and larger class sizes next year unless this changes. Additional funding can be used to restore some of these positions and advocates will call for additional funding at the event in order to do so.