Police Arrest 2 Suspects, Seek 3rd Following Pursuit in Cecil and Harford Counties

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police have two suspects in custody and are searching for one other following a multi-jurisdictional pursuit this morning through Cecil and Harford counties.



At about 5 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police reported being involved in a vehicle pursuit of two white vans, which were reported stolen from Baltimore City, traveling southbound on Route 1 toward Maryland. Pennsylvania State Police reported that the suspects stole dirt bikes from a commercial building.



Once in Maryland, the two vehicles separated, one traveling southbound on Route 272 and the second southbound on Route 276. Troopers from the Maryland State Police JFK Barrack became involved in the pursuit from southbound Interstate 95 at the Tydings Memorial Bridge.



The pursuit of the van from Route 272 continued southbound on I-95 to the 82.8 mm in Aberdeen, Maryland where two of the suspects bailed out of the vehicle into the woods. A perimeter was established in the area and the Maryland State Police K-9 Unit and Aviation Command responded. The suspects, both male, were taken into custody a short time later.



The van traveling south on Route 276 crashed into a marked Maryland State Police patrol vehicle at Routes 222 and I-95 in Perryville, Maryland and the operator fled the scene. He is still at large. No troopers were injured in the crash.



Troopers from the Maryland State Police Bel Air and North East Barracks, the Cecil County Sheriff’s Office and the Harford County Sheriff’s Office have assisted with this incident.



Additional information to be provided as it becomes available.