Havre de Grace Man Charged with Rape of Juvenile Runaway

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:
On 08/16/18 Havre de Grace Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Congress Ave. Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078, for a report to check on a female juvenile runaway. Upon arrival, contact was made with the juvenile who advised that a 27-year-old male along with his mother lived at the above residence.
The juvenile was interviewed at the Harford County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the juvenile disclosed to having consensual sex on multiple occasions with the male. The 27-year-old suspect identified as Matthew Lee Pinder of the 500 block of Congress Avenue
On 06/21/19, Pinder was indicted by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office in front of the Harford County Grand Jury. At that time an arrest warrant was issued on Pinder for multiple counts of Second Degree Rape.
On 06/24/19, Pinder was taken into custody at the Havre de Grace Police Department without any incidents. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for an initial appearance on the above charges.
After a bail review, Pinder was released from custody pending a trial.
Truth be Told says
This is the female runaway mind you. Any bets they were Girlfriend and Boyfriend?
What did I miss? The SAO waits almost a year later to suddenly indict the guy? How much more incompetent can the SAO act? Seriously? Nothing surprises me anymore in Harford County.
Albert is as bad as Cassilly was. The whole system is completely ludicrous and inept.
GillyAnn says
Investigating this crime whether it was consensual or not takes time. Anyone under the age of 16 can not give consent so at the least it will be statutory rape