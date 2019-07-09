Havre de Grace Man Charged with Rape of Juvenile Runaway

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

On 08/16/18 Havre de Grace Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Congress Ave. Havre de Grace, Maryland 21078, for a report to check on a female juvenile runaway. Upon arrival, contact was made with the juvenile who advised that a 27-year-old male along with his mother lived at the above residence.

The juvenile was interviewed at the Harford County Child Advocacy Center. During the interview, the juvenile disclosed to having consensual sex on multiple occasions with the male. The 27-year-old suspect identified as Matthew Lee Pinder of the 500 block of Congress Avenue

On 06/21/19, Pinder was indicted by the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office in front of the Harford County Grand Jury. At that time an arrest warrant was issued on Pinder for multiple counts of Second Degree Rape.

On 06/24/19, Pinder was taken into custody at the Havre de Grace Police Department without any incidents. He was transported to the Harford County Detention Center for an initial appearance on the above charges.

After a bail review, Pinder was released from custody pending a trial.