Maryland Court Rules in Harford County’s Favor on Rubble Landfill Case

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman announced today that the Maryland Court of Special Appeals has ruled in the county’s favor in the long-running legal matter brought by Maryland Reclamation Associates, Inc. (MRA).

The case stemmed from the efforts of MRA in the early 1990s to establish a rubble landfill near a community on Gravel Hill Road outside of Havre de Grace. The county denied a number of MRA’s applications for zoning variances that were required to move the project forward. The corporation appealed the variance denials to the state’s highest court, and in 2010 the Maryland Court of Appeals ruled that the county was within the law in denying the zoning variances.

MRA filed a lawsuit in the Circuit Court in 2013 claiming that the county’s denials of zoning variances and the enactment of county council legislation had devalued the property. Last year a jury ruled that the county must pay $45.4 million in damages to MRA, despite the fact that the county filed a number of motions to have the lawsuit dismissed. One of those motions was based on the fact that the statute of limitations had run out from the time of a previous ruling to the 2013 filing of MRA’s lawsuit. The Court’s opinion today agreed with that motion, and it has instructed the Circuit Court to vacate last year’s judgement.

Commenting on the opinion, County Executive Glassman stated:

“I am happy that the Court of Special Appeals agreed with us that MRA’s 2013 lawsuit came well past the deadline for making such a filing. I hope that this puts an end to this long-running matter once and for all, and I am pleased not just for the residents of Gravel Hill, but for all Harford County taxpayers.”