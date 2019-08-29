Arrest Made in Route 24 Fatal Collision

From Maryland State Police:

On August 27th, 2019, the Harford County Circuit Court issued a warrant for the arrest of Carloo Everton Watson. Watson, of North Brunswick, NJ, was indicted as the result of an ongoing investigation of the fatal collision at the Maryland Rt. 24 and Ring Factory Road intersection in Bel Air, MD.

The March 11th collision took the life of Tripp Johnson and Andrew Klein. On Wednesday, August 28th, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Watson turned himself in to troopers at the Bel Air Barrack. He was held at the Harford County Detention Center without bond.