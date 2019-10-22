Car Crashes into Benson Building, Former State Police Outpost

From Maryland State Police:

On Tuesday, October 22nd at approximately 10:40 am, troopers responded to the 1300 block of Belair Road, Bel Air, MD for a report of a vehicle that crashed into a building.

Upon arrival, troopers discovered a Chevy minivan had driven completely into the building. The building, which houses four businesses, was occupied, however, no one was injured. The driver of the vehicle also reported no injuries.

He advised troopers that the steering malfunctioned while traveling south on Belair Road causing him to lose control of the vehicle.

The building was condemned by a Harford County building inspector. Due to the instability of the building, the vehicle was not removed until appropriate measures could be taken to safely do so.

It should be noted that this building was a Maryland State Police outpost beginning in 1923 until 1939 when the Bel Air (Benson) Barrack was erected.