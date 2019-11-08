Man Under Influence of Drugs Arrested at Bel Air 7-Eleven

From the Bel Air Police Department:

On November 8th, 2019 at 1140 hours, Bel Air Police Department received three 911 calls in reference to an attempted robbery at 306 S. Main Street, 7-11 next to Looney’s Pub.

Officers arrived at 1144 hours and encountered a male suspect behind the registers. Officers were giving verbal commands to the suspect to which he did not comply.

Officers were able to safely approach the suspect and place him under arrest without incident. The suspect, identified as Melvin Eugene Williams Jr., 39, of Abingdon, was transported to Bel Air Police Department for processing.

Investigation revealed that Williams was suspected to be under the influence of PCP during the incident. Williams was charged with 2nd Degree Assault, Fail to obey and disorderly conduct. Williams was transported to the Harford County Detention Center. There were no injuries to civilians, suspect or law enforcement during the incident.

Any questions in reference to the incident can be forwarded to Cpl. Alex McComas #111 at 410-638-4500.