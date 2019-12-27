Edgewood Man Arrested in Homicide of 2-Yr-Old Havre de Grace Girl

From the Havre de Grace Police Department:

The Havre de Grace Police formally announce the arrest and formal charges in the homicide-related death of two year old Aubrey Hickman.

On Monday, January 7, 2019, Havre de Grace Police responded to a medical emergency / cardiac arrest involving a two-year-old female in the 600 Block of Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD 21078. Havre de Grace Police, Susquehanna Hose Company, Havre de Grace Ambulance Corps, and Aberdeen Fire Department all responded and began providing medical support. The child was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital Emergency Department due to the seriousness of her condition. Havre de Grace Officers noticed signs of injury on the child while rendering aid and contacted Havre de Grace Criminal Investigations to respond. Upon arrival, detectives initiated an investigation into possible child abuse of the victim.

On Friday, January 11, 2019, detectives were notified that the child, Aubrey Hickman, died at the hospital. As part of this continuing investigation, Aubrey was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office for the State of Maryland for an autopsy, which resulted in her death being ruled a homicide.

An extensive investigation has been ongoing by members of the Havre de Grace Police Department Criminal Investigation Division. As a result of this investigation, Detectives formally filed charges on December 19, 2019, in a warrant charging Brenton John Alexaner Mills (05/25/1994) of the 1700 block of Fountain Rock Way Edgewood, Md. With the following charges.

2nd Degree Murder

1st Degree Child Abuse

1st Degree Assault

2nd Degree Child Abuse

On today’s date at approximately 12:30 p.m., Detectives from the Havre de Grace Police Department, along with members from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, located Mr. Mills at his residence in Edgewood, and arrested him without incident.

The Havre de Grace Police Department wishes to extend our sincere thanks for their support of this investigation to the Harford County States Attorney’s Office, Harford County Child Advocacy Center, Harford County Sheriff’s Office, and the Maryland State Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

As this investigation is still ongoing, no further information will be released at this time.

For additional information regarding this release, or any others, please contact the Office of Media relations at 410-939-2121.