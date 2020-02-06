Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest of Armed Robbery Suspect in Edgewood

From Maryland State Police:

Maryland State Police arrested an armed robbery suspect following a traffic stop Wednesday in Harford County.

The suspect, Lavonta Graham, 27, of Baltimore, Maryland, was initially charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana following the traffic stop. A warrant check conducted by troopers discovered that Graham was wanted for armed robbery in Baltimore County, along with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, illegal possession of a firearm and armed robbery in Baltimore City. He was transported to the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack for processing.

Shortly before 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 5, troopers from the Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division’s Firearms Enforcement Unit were on patrol in the area of Brookside Drive at Treetop Drive in Edgewood, Maryland. According to a preliminary investigation, troopers witnessed a Honda Accord with illegal tinted windows speeding in the area, which led to a traffic stop of the vehicle.

During contact with the occupants, a probable cause search was conducted and suspected marijuana was located. Two occupants in the vehicle besides Graham were charged on a civil citation for possession of marijuana.

The Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division – Firearms Enforcement Unit consists of sworn troopers who are tasked with working throughout the state to identify, infiltrate and dismantle firearm-related violence. The unit is among one of many state agencies committed to combatting violent crime in Maryland.