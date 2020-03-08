Coronavirus in Harford: Woman Tests Positive; County Executive to Hold Press Conference

From the office of the Governor of Maryland:

Two additional positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Maryland. The state now has five total confirmed cases and 62 negative tests for COVID-19.

– One woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized.

– One man, a Montgomery County resident in his 60s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas, and was briefly hospitalized.

Governor Larry Hogan will hold a press conference tomorrow, Monday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update.

From Harford County government:

This is County Executive Barry Glassman with an important message about the coronavirus. Gov. Hogan announced today a positive case in Harford County, and I am calling to keep you informed. The Harford County case is still being investigated by the Maryland Department of Health, so more details may become available. What is known is that the patient is an 86-year old female who contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized. Public health officials report that there appears to be no community exposure from this case, as this person went straight from the airport to home, did not leave her house, and when she began to feel ill, went straight to the hospital for medical evaluation. In addition, there is no connection between this case and other positive cases in Maryland. At this time, it is important for everyone to stay calm and continue taking precautions such as washing your hands and staying home if you are sick. More information is on the health department website at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus

County Executive Barry Glassman to Hold Press Conference on Coronavirus Case in Harford County

BEL AIR, Md., (March 8, 2020) –

What: A case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Harford County by the state and announced this afternoon by Gov. Larry Hogan. According to the announcement, the case is one woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized. County Executive Barry Glassman has been in contact with the governor’s office and plans a press conference to keep the public informed.

When: 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020

Where: First Floor Conference Room; 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD

Who: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Harford County Health Officer Russell W. Moy, MD, MPH; HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson; Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; Harford County Director of Administration Billy Boniface; Director of Emergency Services Edward Hopkins