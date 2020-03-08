Coronavirus in Harford: Woman Tests Positive; County Executive to Hold Press Conference

From the office of the Governor of Maryland:
Two additional positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been identified in Maryland. The state now has five total confirmed cases and 62 negative tests for COVID-19.
– One woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized.
– One man, a Montgomery County resident in his 60s, contracted the virus while traveling overseas, and was briefly hospitalized.
Governor Larry Hogan will hold a press conference tomorrow, Monday, March 9, at 3:30 p.m. to provide an update.
From Harford County government:
This is County Executive Barry Glassman with an important message about the coronavirus. Gov. Hogan announced today a positive case in Harford County, and I am calling to keep you informed. The Harford County case is still being investigated by the Maryland Department of Health, so more details may become available. What is known is that the patient is an 86-year old female who contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized. Public health officials report that there appears to be no community exposure from this case, as this person went straight from the airport to home, did not leave her house, and when she began to feel ill, went straight to the hospital for medical evaluation. In addition, there is no connection between this case and other positive cases in Maryland. At this time, it is important for everyone to stay calm and continue taking precautions such as washing your hands and staying home if you are sick. More information is on the health department website at health.maryland.gov/coronavirus
County Executive Barry Glassman to Hold Press Conference on Coronavirus Case in Harford County
BEL AIR, Md., (March 8, 2020) –
What: A case of the coronavirus was confirmed in Harford County by the state and announced this afternoon by Gov. Larry Hogan. According to the announcement, the case is one woman, a Harford County resident in her 80s, who contracted the virus while traveling overseas and is currently hospitalized. County Executive Barry Glassman has been in contact with the governor’s office and plans a press conference to keep the public informed.
When: 1 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020
Where: First Floor Conference Room; 220 S. Main Street, Bel Air, MD
Who: Harford County Executive Barry Glassman; Harford County Health Officer Russell W. Moy, MD, MPH; HCPS Superintendent Sean Bulson; Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler; Harford County Director of Administration Billy Boniface; Director of Emergency Services Edward Hopkins
Comments
SoulCrusher says
This is very serious, I hope all of my friend in harford county take the necessary precautions to keep themselves well n
Please, wash your hands and avoid unnecessary contact with our vulnerable population.
SoulCrusher says
Aaaahhh, so you want to play this game of using other people’s monikers. The coronavirus is nothing but a virus, similar to the flu or the common cold. That’s the bottom line. Please ignore the idiot who posted using my name as they are nothing but a common scumbag….The 80 year old woman’s life would be in just as much jeopardy from contracting the flu. End of story.
fl says
And the panic starts …… now. GO!
Harford Republican says
It’s all a liberal hoax, go to work you will be fine.
EJK says
Can we transport her to housing subdivision in Abingdon? Federal Lane preferably. .
Karen says
trump is very good at this and his uncle taught at MIT so here is nothing to worry about .
Heavy Fuel says
I am confused as to how this lady came through an airport (BWI?) from an airplane with most likely many people aboard and there is no community involvement. If that is not community involvement, perhaps I am bit more alarmed at this virus than I should be.
snafoo says
Maybe they should post this woman’s name and address, maybe we all can avoid her. God only knows where this woman is, has been or whom she has been in contact with over the last few weeks.
Out her now.
SoulCrusher says
Well that would be a violation of her privacy, wouldn’t it? I agree with you. In an instance where we are talking about the spread of an illness through out the public, it wouldn’t harm anyone to know who she is….