Harford County Public Schools to Close March 16-27 as Coronavirus Precaution

As you may be aware, at a press conference held today at 4:15 p.m., State Superintendent Karen Salmon announced that all Maryland public school systems, including Harford County Public Schools, will be closed March 16 through March 27, 2020.

All school sanctioned travel is canceled effective immediately.

During this time of closure, buildings and school buses will be cleaned and disinfected. Tomorrow, Friday, March 13, 2020, there will be no school-sanctioned travel, which includes field trips, and there will be no afterschool/evening activities.

Tomorrow, your student will bring home instructional materials to be completed during the system-wide closure. This information will be accessible on HCPS.org. This is an evolving situation and we will provide additional information as it becomes available. Staff will receive additional guidance as soon as possible.

As Governor Hogan stated in his press conference, “we are all in this together,” and we appreciate your patience and understanding at this time. Thank you.