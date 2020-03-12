Harford County Senior Centers to Close March 13 as Precaution Against Coronavirus

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman has ordered the county’s senior centers closed effective Friday, March 13 until further notice, as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus among older adults. According to the Maryland Department of Health, while vast majority of people recover from the virus, adults age 60+ and those with pre-existing medical conditions have a greater risk for serious illness.

“Public health officials tell us that seniors are more vulnerable to coronavirus, so we are taking this step to reduce their chances of infection and to keep them safe,” County Executive Glassman said. “We continue to encourage all of our residents to stay calm and stay informed through our state and local health departments and other reliable sources.”

There is no indication of coronavirus infection at Harford County senior centers. To date, the county’s only confirmed case is of a woman who became ill after traveling overseas and did not leave home after she returned except to go to the hospital.

Harford County operates four senior centers at county-owned facilities in Edgewood, Havre de Grace, Bel Air and Fallston. The centers operate from 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, after which time the facilities are used as activity centers for all ages. The activity centers will continue normal operations at this time.

Seniors who have a critical concern caused by the closure of their center can contact the Office on Aging at 410-638-3025. If closures impact classes starting on March 30, more information will be posted on the Office on Aging’s website as decisions are made.

Frequently asked questions about the coronavirus and older adults is on the Maryland Health Department website at

https://phpa.health.maryland.gov/Documents/FAQ_covid19_older_adults.pdf