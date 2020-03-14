2nd Coronavirus Case Confirmed in Harford County; 69-Yr-Old Relative of 1st Case

From Harford County government:

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman today issued the following update on the COVID-19 coronavirus:

“The Maryland Department of Health informed us today that Harford County has its second reported case of coronavirus COVID-19. The Harford County case is a 69-year-old who is a family member of the county’s first reported case, an 86-year-old woman who traveled overseas and remains hospitalized. The 69-year-old remains isolated at home and is asymptomatic.

Public health officials have warned that the number of cases will rise as more people are tested, and the state has begun to report new cases on their website https://coronavirus.maryland.gov/.

I encourage all Harford County citizens to continue following guidelines to limit the spread of the virus in our community. Stay calm, and stay informed through credible sources including the Harford County Health Department website https://harfordcountyhealth.com/coronavirus/.”