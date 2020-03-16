Harford County Public Schools to Provide Meals During Emergency Closure

From Harford County Public Schools:
Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) has been approved to provide meals to students during the state-mandated emergency school closings through the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children, ages 2-18, without charge. Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all regardless of race, color, sex, age, national origin, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information, or disability. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.
Comments
The realist says
I guess no kid needs a meal north of Abingdon?? This is a joke
Dee Low says
What are you going to do about it? Nothing, exactly right.
Rjbaskins says
I guess no kids in the northern part of the county needs it or is it that parents in the northern part are responsible and know how to take care of them
Perspective says
Interesting comment at a time when taxpayers are bailing out business owners that apparently by your measure are not responsible and don’t know how to take care of themselves.
Barry Magill says
It just told me it’s drop offs
veritas says
I guess all these kids have mothers but none have moms. A mom would be able to figure out how to slather some peanut butter between a couple pieces of bread. Maybe even some jelly. We’ve fostered such a nation of freeloaders and dependents.
I’d much rather see out taxpayer money going toward providing free meals for all of the service workers and others who just found themselves unemployed. They are the ones who will really need out help and soon.