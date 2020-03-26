Bel Air Burglar Slashed By Resident During Attempted Home Invasion

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

Detectives are investigating an incident that resulted in the wounding of a burglary suspect who attempted to force entry into a residence on Wednesday night.

On March 25, 2020, at approximately 11:51 p.m., deputies assigned to the Northern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of an attempted burglary. While enroute, deputies were informed the suspect was still attempting to force entry into the residence. Upon arrival, deputies located a male, identified as Mark Brandenberg, 38 of Bel Air, attempting to gain entry.

Brandenberg was found by deputies to be bleeding from apparent knife wounds to the upper body. Brandenberg was transported to the University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Medical Center and later transferred to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he is currently listed in stable condition.

The investigation was assumed by detectives from the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division. Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene, to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.

The initial investigation indicates a resident in the 1200 block of Athens Court, identified as Stephen Brown, 26, was outside his home, when he was confronted by Brandenberg, who was staying at a nearby residence. Brandenberg demanded Brown give him money, and when he refused, Brandenberg attempted to follow Brown into his residence. Brown attempted to secure his residence. Brandenberg shattered a glass pane in the front door and attempted to climb through it to enter the residence. Despite several warnings from Brown that he had a kitchen knife, Brandenberg continued his attempt to force entry, when Brown slashed him with the knife. Nearby neighbors responded to help Brown stop Brandenberg from entering the residence. Brown was uninjured.

As a result of the investigation, Brandenberg is being charged in connection to the incident. At this time, the homeowner, Brown, is not expected to face charges in connection to this incident.

In speaking about the incident, Sheriff Gahler remarked, “even during this time, when our State is faced with a global pandemic, residents of Harford County didn’t hesitate to come to the aid of their neighbor. With all the bad, we have also seen so much good come from this global tragedy. This is just another example of neighbor helping neighbor. Additionally, I want Harford County to know that our deputies have, and will continue to, work tirelessly every day to keep them safe in the face of this pandemic.”

The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Tammy Burns, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5043.