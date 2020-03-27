Havre de Grace Teen Brothers Charged with Attempted Murder & Robbery

From the Aberdeen Police Department:

The Aberdeen Police Department charged two juveniles as adults for Attempted Murder, 1st degree assault, Armed Robbery, CDS PWID, and related gun charges stemming from an incident that occurred in the 2000 block of Rock Glenn Blvd.

On March 23, 2020, at approximately 10:30 PM police responded to a report of shots fired in the 2000 block of Rock Glenn Blvd. Upon arrival they located a 16-year-old male who reported that he had been robbed at gunpoint. The 16-year-old stated that he and a 20-year-old male friend had come to Rock Glenn Blvd from Bel Air for a drug transaction. When they arrived, they met up with two white males who produced a revolver and a pistol and tried to rob them. The 20-year-old victim ran to his car and was shot at by one of the suspects. The 16-year-old was then robbed at gunpoint of his shirt, shoes, and cell phone. Once the suspects fled the area the 16-year-old victim went to a nearby home to seek help.

Detectives responded to the scene and assumed control of the investigation. Detectives worked quickly and were able to identify two potential suspects.

On Thursday, March 26, 2020 at approximately 6:00 am a search warrant was executed in the unit block of Walnut Lane, Havre De Grace, MD. Detectives searched the home and located the following items:

– Loaded Smith & Wesson .38 Special Revolver matching the description of the gun used in the incident

– Numerous rounds of .38 SPL ammunition

– Spent shell casings – .38 SPL

– Two pellet gun pistols

– 20 grams marijuana

– Packaging material

– Notebook/ledger related to CDS sales

Identified and charged in the investigation were two juvenile brothers, both charged as adults with the following crimes:

– Lucas Alan Clark, 16, of the unit block of Walnut Lane, Havre De Grace, MD –

Attempted Murder, 1st degree assault, Armed Robbery, CDS PWID, and related gun charges

– Ethan James Clark, 17, of the unit block of Walnut Lane, Havre De Grace, MD –

Attempted Murder, 1st degree assault, Armed Robbery, CDS PWID, and related gun charges

Both Clark brothers are being held with no bond at the Harford County Detention Center.