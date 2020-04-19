Sen. Cassilly on Coronavirus: “Reality of the Situation Dictates that We Continue to Make these Economic Sacrifices in Pursuit of the Greater Good”

From State Sen. Bob Cassilly:
Friends,
We are facing challenging and uncertain times. Addressing the Coronavirus pandemic is a Herculean task for all of us as we are being asked to make sacrifices in the name of our fellow man, the likes of which have not been seen collectively since World War II. Those in the public arena are called upon to meet those challenges with grace, composure, and selflessness on the highly contentious stage of the upcoming national elections where the media and political opponents wait to seize upon these impossible choices in an effort to reshape the political landscape to their benefit. Despite the inevitable attacks, public officials must venture into the unknowable where even their most selfless decisions will almost certainly result in loss of life, economic degradation, or a sizable mix of both.
The fact is, this harrowing pandemic descended upon us with incredible speed. No president and no governor can come out of these immense challenges unscathed. The best among them will simply try to do the right thing to the best of their ability, based upon the information available, regardless of the political fallout, and unbenefited by hindsight.
I spoke with Governor Hogan last Friday. A latecomer to elected office, he spent most of his life as a small businessman and is perhaps the most pro-business Governor in the country. For the past six years he has championed tax cuts, fiscal responsibility, and minimization of business regulation. Now he finds himself in a nightmare predicament of spending Maryland into debt and imposing business restrictions far greater than any of those he eliminated. Our Governor looks forward with great anticipation to the day when he can reverse the present restrictions on businesses but the advice he is getting from the Trump Administration, which tells us that 12 Maryland counties around Washington are an emerging epicenter of the epidemic, and his own science advisors from the leading scientists at Johns Hopkins and University of Maryland, who echo the Trump Administration’s recommendations, compel him to move with caution. All of the medical experts advise that prematurely relaxing existing restrictions will reverse in short order all of the hard-won progress made in fighting this disease.
We in Maryland should be proud that in his role as chairman of the National Governors’ Association, our Governor has worked in close collaboration with President Trump’s administration to develop the way forward for our nation and state. Maryland is now developing a plan for reopening business with the safety, health, and best interests of all Marylanders at heart. That plan will be based upon the national guidelines set forth by the president and his advisers, guidelines that call for states to identify two consistent weeks of downward trend in Coronavirus cases before we initiate normalization. Sadly, we are not yet at that point and the immense stresses of continued business closures are becoming extremely difficult to bear. Increasingly heated public debate reflects that frustration, but the reality of the situation dictates that we continue to make these economic sacrifices in pursuit of the greater good – the well-being of Marylanders and of Americans.
For those who are able to work from home, the stresses are tough yet manageable. But for small business owners and others now facing financial devastation, the stakes have become quite high and the stresses extreme. Many of our fellow Marylanders are angry and fearful for their futures. We need to be understanding of those folks, even as we deal with our own distorted lives. We must all continue to work together and try to remain as respectful as possible. Our nation and our state have faced worse in our long histories and we have always met those challenges with great success. Please, everyone, hang in there, mask up, be respectful of your neighbors, and be thankful for those amazing people on the front line of this battle.
Thank you.
Bob Cassilly
Senator, District 34
Comments
michael s Humphreys says
Quarantine is when movements of sick people are limited.
Tyranny is when the movements of healthy people are limited.
Anonymous post at WSJ
SoulCrusher says
I have to add that tyranny is also when the movements of healthy people are TRACKED and not those whom are sick and supposed to be tracked. We’ve all seen the news where a company is tracking the movements of Americans, including the college students at beaches and the people of New York via GPS data collections of cell phones. It was interesting and the company says it doesn’t have personal information of the users it tracked during the creation of this tracking system and that may be true, but we all know that someone does have access to that data. We must all question how that data will be used in the present and future involving this issue and other issues as well.
duh says
You guys are welcome to leave.
SoulCrusher says
Why would those whom are adhering to the principles of our forefathers need to leave? Same thing applies to you. You can leave as well. This is the United States, not the USSR or China. Freedom is what this Country is all about, unlike your Democratic ideals of make everybody do what we want…
SoulCrusher says
The State of Maryland is also sponsoring a false information campaign as related to the Corona Virus. The State Map of the Corona Virus deaths is actually being manipulated by State employees to show the virus is killing people where it is NOT. If we can’t trust the STATE OF MARYLAND to actually report accurate information to the public, then why does the public listen to the State at all.
https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/emergency_notice/qa-deaths-reported-by-state-not-showing-up-in-local-numbers/article_8dbdb507-8058-55c5-983e-b7c0b78058f8.html?fbclid=IwAR3GcY9xPeq0mbb4njZmQz_nLngO9CPaI939wVvqkQ0BKv0UpCMkHeuotAk
Gordon Koerner says
First of all Sen Cassilly your are right but you are wrong. This president listens to no one but himself and has destroyed most of the medical agencies that could have gotten a jump on this out break. Trump’s action in 2017,2018 and 2019 when he dismantled all the agencies in this country and removed the head person in China who would have given the US more advanced information is totally a crime against Humanity and he should be brought up on criminal charges.
SoulCrusher says
No one could’ve prevented this virus from reaching the United States because the WHO and China lied about its severity. The WHO is a creation of the UN and the Democrat Party created the UN with the intentions of ruling the world. You Democrats will never rule this world or this Country because there will always be a freedom loving American patriot ready to resist your evil intentions. The only ones whom should be charged with crimes is the Democratic Party and you morons that follow that treasonous organization of scumbags.
Just the facts says
They actually didn’t lie but let’s not let facts get in he way of your fantasy.
SoulCrusher says
Yeah, they lied. Not being forthcoming with the statistics amounts to a lie when we are talking about this.
The real Just for says
Hey Gordon,
Since you brought up the topic of criminal charges and you are most definitely not a fan of the current President or for that matter most Republicans I have a question. I would like to hear how someone who appears be more liberal leaning than others on this post could explain why the recent accusations of sexual assault and misconduct against former Vice-President Biden by the victim Tara Reade appear to be minimized by the media and members of the Senate. During the Supreme Court nomination hearings of Justice Kavanaugh there seemed to be a different standard applied. Several Democratic Senators including Senators Hirono and Schumer stated there was no reason to question the account of the accuser Dr. Ford. They basically implied that every female accuser should be considered credible even though that Dr. Ford’s testimony was at best vague and in some cases not verified. The testimony of Tara Reade against Mr. Biden regarding his alleged sexual misconduct seems to not carry the same weight. I don’t hear Senators the likes of Ms. Hirono and Mr. Schumer speaking on her behalf. Please offer a rational and believable explanation why this is occurring. I would be very interested to hear a liberal’s perspective regarding this very important issue as it relates to possible prior sexual misconduct allegedly perpetrated by the very probable Democratic candidate for the President of the United States
WhatMattersisBlue says
The real just for….I posed the same question when Obama endorsed Biden stating that he has the qualities needed in a President. We have all witnessed him rubbing, cuddling, patting, and sniffing the scent of a woman. How a complaint by a former employee can be ignored as the Fake News media remains silent, is astounding. Where is the “Me Too”?!?!
Gordon Koerner says
As far as the others who commented here, your are so sick in the head it isn’t funny. Let me give you just one cases of many.
In a NYC hospital 288 women pregnant gave birth. Each was tested for the corona-virus. One in eight were positive, yet had no signs and were not passed onto their children.
Now for those who can’t think for themselves. There are around 344 million citizens in this country. With a one in eight case, that would mean that about 42 million US citizens are walking around who are spreading the virus, yet are not sick from it. In fact without testing, you are probably one of them.
Simple minded people say very simple minded statements.
Quarantine or death. I will take quarantine and will not bitch about stupidity like tyranny.
Here is another fact which is one of many.
https://www.boston25news.com/news/cdc-reviewing-stunning-universal-testing-results-boston-homeless-shelter/Z253TFBO6RG4HCUAARBO4YWO64/?fbclid=IwAR2VDBHF5ySZwFTtLBeLu0NO7rGefguKiWhRjOiD7e9xHPe27lI_osXmImo
SoulCrusher says
That’s the most idiotic thing you’ve typed in like 10 minutes. Let me explain something to you Gordon, you can’t make calculations like you made when you are citing the stats from a hot spot, like New York City. Most of the Country does not have the widespread infection like New York. So your calculation of 42 million Americans spreading the virus is completely false. Now, I know you Democrats like to lie and will say anything to give you political gain, but your complete false narrative of how we are all going to die unless we shelter in place is the biggest bunch of hog wash since Jerry Nadler took a bath….
Gordon Koerner says
This pandemic is going the same direction that the 1918 Flu went, which lasted till 1920.As is often said history repeats it’s self.
History is now repeating it’s self cause after 100 years of education there is a population of the public that is just as dumb today as in 1918- 1920.
SoulCrusher says
I beg to differ. The Spanish flu would’ve already killed millions and younger people would have been killed as well. The Corona Virus doesn’t do that. The dumbest thing we’ve done was quarantine the healthy, whom should have never been quarantined. By the way, speaking of education, you can’t even use correct grammar as you should’ve use “itself” instead of “it’s self”. After 100 years of education there is still no way to teach a Democratic moron how to properly use the English language….
Kyriakos Ambridge says
A Republican who gets it
Gordon Koerner says
https://www.salon.com/2020/04/18/trump-is-insane-and-its-time-for-leading-democrats-to-say-that-out-loud/?fbclid=IwAR0LKpUt9TTUWPse2kbfxIlFLRCB4L5M7PrglsE5y2P1pCODMTXI69EufO4
michael s Humphreys says
these are the same state government bureaucrats that we are relying on to be responsible for allowing people back in restaurants at some time on some day in the not far distant future…? ?????????????… we are really really screwed !