Elizabeth White, Harford Tech Social Studies Teacher, Named 2020 Harford County Teacher of the Year

From Harford County Public Schools:

Elizabeth White, Social Studies teacher at Harford Technical High School with 12 years of teaching experience for Harford County Public Schools (HCPS), was named the 2020 HCPS Teacher of the Year during a surprise announcement at the 26th Annual, and first ever virtual, Harford County Teacher of the Year Event.

The event was hosted for over 200 invited guests. Superintendent of Schools Dr. Sean Bulson, made the announcement Thursday evening to invited guests from all over the county, including elected officials, school administrators, educators, students, family, friends, and community sponsors.

“This event provides an opportunity for the Harford County community to come together, in a very unique way this year, to celebrate the teaching profession,” said Dr. Bulson.

“We shine the spotlight on five outstanding finalists. Right now, these finalists and teachers throughout the system are illustrating what our educators mean to our community. They are showing us that educators aren’t just in our classrooms as they currently work to instruct, support, and encourage our students remotely. You can see each day on her social media accounts why Mrs. White has earned this title; even during everything going on in the world around us, Mrs. White is ensuring her students know she’s here for them. I encourage you to follow her on social media through the upcoming year and I’m proud to announce Mrs. White as Harford County’s 2020 Teacher of the Year.”

Mrs. White began her career with Harford County Public Schools in 2009 at Edgewood High School, and currently teaches at Harford Technical High School. She was the cowinner of an HCPS curriculum award in 2015 and is currently working towards National Board certification. She is dedicated to her school community through her work with the Student Government Association at Harford Technical High School and has coached students, mentored future teachers, and served as a member of the Maryland Environmental Literacy Partnership. Mrs. White has also served the Social Studies and Technology offices to provide professional development and in the creation of new curricula and assessments.

Mrs. White earned a Bachelor of Science in History with a concentration in Secondary Education from Towson University in 2008, and a Masters in Instructional Leadership and Professional Development in 2009. Mrs. White was nominated for Harford County’s Teacher of the Year by colleague Amanda Roberts, a Harford County Public Schools 2018 Teacher of the Year finalist.

“Beth teaches primarily history. This subject is usually not the most exciting to a typical high school student, but Beth creates such authentic and engaging lessons that students cannot help but be interested in what they’re learning,” said nominator, Amanda Roberts. “Beth is a far cry away from your typical history lecturer. She not only teaches them rich history content, but also academic and life skills that they can apply in a multitude of circumstances.”

Enthusiastic support for her nomination came from Mr. Joe Collins, principal of Harford Technical High School.

“Mrs. White is an expert in her content area, a master teacher, a champion of using technology to maximize learning and a devoted sponsor of Harford Tech’s Student Government Association,” said Mr. Collins. “She represents the high instructional expectations of Harford Tech and HCPS and is a role model of someone who loves what she does and expresses it every day in her classroom.”

As the Harford County Teacher of the Year, Mrs. White received a free lease of a brand new 2020 Nissan Rogue for one year courtesy of Jones Junction, a Dell laptop, a watch from Saxon’s Diamond Centers, a big-screen TV from NTA Life, and a custom ring from Jostens. In addition, she was awarded multiple gift certificates, local merchant gift cards, and $1,200 from HAR-CO Credit Union, which was provided to all five finalists.

Mrs. White will now compete for the title of Maryland Teacher of the Year to represent teachers across the state as an education spokesperson. We anticipate the state winner will be announced at the Maryland Teacher of the Year Gala in October.

Visit www.hcps.org for more information on 2020 HCPS Teacher of the Year Elizabeth White, as well as the other four Harford County Teacher of the Year finalists.