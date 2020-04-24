Harford County Detention Center Inmate Commits Suicide in Cell

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:

A 26-year-old inmate from the Harford County Detention Center died Friday after apparently hanging himself in his cell.

At approximately 12:40 p.m., correctional deputies found the inmate unresponsive in his cell with a sheet around his neck. Deputies immediately called for medical staff from the detention center and available deputies to respond and began lifesaving efforts. Medical staff continued CPR and applied an AED for assistance, with no success.

Medics from the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company and Harford County Department of Emergency Services responded and continued to administer care. The inmate, identified as Randy Craig Gisiner of Joppa, Maryland, was pronounced deceased at 1:21 p.m.

Pursuant to policy, the inquiry into the Gisiner’s death was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Investigators with the Forensic Services Unit also responded to document the scene and collect evidence. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner was notified and responded to transport the body for an autopsy.

Gisiner was booked into the Detention Center on April 16 for charges related to CDS possession and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle. He was being held on no bond. At the time of his death, Gisiner was not on a special watch or in restricted housing.

The investigation is ongoing. No further information is available at this time.