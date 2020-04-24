Police Investigate Fatal Crash Near Bel Air

From Maryland State Police:

At approximately 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a head-on motor vehicle collision on Rt. 136 north of Rt. 543, Bel Air, MD.

Witness accounts indicate a ford passenger car, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line and struck a Kenworth dump-truck head on. The operator of the ford passenger car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the dump truck reported no injuries. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.

Anyone with witness information is asked to contact the State Police at 410-879-2101.