Police Investigate Fatal Crash Near Bel Air

From Maryland State Police:
At approximately 2:40 p.m., troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to a report of a head-on motor vehicle collision on Rt. 136 north of Rt. 543, Bel Air, MD.
Witness accounts indicate a ford passenger car, for unknown reasons, crossed the center line and struck a Kenworth dump-truck head on. The operator of the ford passenger car was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the dump truck reported no injuries. The investigation into the cause of the collision is ongoing.
Anyone with witness information is asked to contact the State Police at 410-879-2101.
Comments
tell it says
Let’s hope it’s the scum bag Keplin…..
Jim says
Let’s hope it was that fuktard SoulCrusher.
The real Just for says
Why would anyone wish that anybody should die because we don’t agree with their politics. If you don’t agree with or like SoulCrusher don’t send him a Christmas card or don’t invite him to dinner or just ignore him. Why are we evolving in to a society that chooses to take a path of violence to resolve conflict? Why are we reluctant to hold those who have adopted such a philosophy accountable? Sad world!
Jim says
Because he’s A hatred spewing, mis- information spreading, name-calling, insult shouting, asshat. .. That the world would clearly be better without. Don’t try to defend him – he wouldn’t do the same for you.
SoulCrusher says
Well Jim, the truth is I have exposed the system for what it is. Many times traitors, just like you, have said “You can’t handle the truth”. I give the public the truth that people like you want them to not realize. I don’t misinform. I do insult people like you and yes, I call people like you names. That’s called the freedom of speech and it can not be abrogated because I hurt your “wittle feelings”. You are a traitor who believes in the Democratic treason against my Country. Now, that makes you the REAL enemy of the public because you want the public treated like a military institution where people are treated like government employees, which we are not. Take your militant, terroristic and treasonous self and go get you a good healthy dose of STFU. I am the truth and you are nothing but a lie. Finally, you obviously haven’t been paying attention. I do not traverse Harford County for any reason, shape or form. I do not condone any member of the public travelling thru Harford County and believe that I-95 should be re-routed around the seat of treason that you call home. Your County is dangerous to the public, the State and the Country all on the grounds of Article 3 Section 3 and people because people just like you believe that fraud, war and treason are to used to subjugate me and my people. Like the other guy said, if you don’t like what I type, don’t read it. My message isn’t for scumbag traitors like you. My message id for free Americans that think for themselves and don’t let traitors like you do their thinking for them. So, NO, I am not the victim in this article, but it makes me happy to know that you wish it was me. That’s just the way it is, traitor…..
SoulCrusher says
@The real Just for – He is right. I probably wouldn’t defend you because I am usually having to defend myself because of people like Jim. As you probably have realized, Jim actually idolizes me. He even used the term “fuktard”, that I practically patented on this forum. I even had to intentionally misspell it to get past the Dagger’s censorship. He is probably one of those dipshits that likes to use my moniker to “post” comments that are obviously not mine, due to the message of fraud, war and treason that accompanies the message. You see, Jim wants the Dagger readers to believe I am a liar and that I hate for no reason. There is a reason and traitors like Jim, James or whatever he will go by next is that reason. James Russel is a traitor and “Jimmy” will never be anything other than a traitor….count on it.
The real Just for says
I really wasn’t looking for anyone to defend me. I was merely pointing out the sad mentality developing in our country where violence and even death are avenues of conflict resolution. And for what? In Baltimore City for example look at the violence and murder rate. It is crazy. In many of the cases of homicides at clubs and social events or other gatherings the causation was because someone embarrassed somebody or “disrespected” somebody or hurts someone’s feelings. Was the incident really worth taking someone’s life? It’s crazy! There are posters on the Dagger that sicken me with their liberal naivety and their delusional utopic views that I strongly disagree with but I don’t wish them dead. People need to grow some skin and for that matter grow up.
SoulCrusher says
Agreed. I’ll try to tone it down too. I know I seem disrespectful on the Dagger, but I have received no respect as well. I do not intentionally mislead or lie and when I type something that is controversial I normally gets the Dagger treatment by people, just like Jim. When I get something wrong, I normally bite the bullet and admit it. I do get worked up and I do like the “T” word. If you have been thru what I have, you’d be worked up too. I live in Baltimore and I see the REAL crime you are talking about all the time. It isn’t unusual to see police tape up around a crime scene, literally a block away. However, this is the only place I feel like I can live free because I definitely could NOT do that in Harford County. I should’ve never moved there and I have paid the price for that horrible decision for a decade now and counting.
Maleeky says
Wow, tell it says, you need to be banned from The Dagger. You are an ignorant POS.