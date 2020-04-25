Helicopter Crashes in Pylesville; No Serious Injuries

From Maryland State Police:

An investigation is continuing into the cause of a helicopter crash this afternoon in Harford County.

The pilot is identified as Andrew Rannigan, 34, of Chesapeake, VA. He was the sole occupant of the helicopter and said he did not require medical treatment for a minor injury he sustained.

At about 1:00 pm today, troopers from the Bel Air Barrack responded to the report of an aircraft crash in the area of the 4400-block of Graceton Road, Pylesville.

Responding troopers found a Hughes 369D helicopter that had crashed in a field. Fire/EMS personnel from the Whiteford VFD and deputies from the Harford Co. Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist.

Further investigation determined the helicopter was from Haverfield Aviation and had been contracted for power line work by a utility company. For reasons unknown at this time, the helicopter crashed while the pilot was performing work on the power line. The helicopter did not strike any structures or vehicles on the ground. No one on the ground was injured.

Officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board were contacted. An investigation by FAA into the cause of the crash is continuing.