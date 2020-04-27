Harford County to Vote in June and by Mail for Primary Election

From the Harford County Board of Elections:

The coronavirus pandemic has changed life in Maryland dramatically. One change is the push-back of Maryland’s primary election from April 28, 2020 to June 2, 2020. This date change was effective with Governor Hogan’s Proclamation of April 10, 2020, which approved the State Board of Elections’ Comprehensive Plan for administering this election.

Besides the date change, the decision was made for this election to be primarily a vote-by-mail election. Due to the short timeframe to make the significant changes in the way the election is administered, the ballots will still say “Absentee” ballot rather than “Mail-In” ballot. There will not be any early voting centers open for in-person voting prior to the June 2 Election Day.

All eligible, active voters in Harford County that are registered as a Democrat or a Republican will automatically be mailed a Presidential Primary ballot by the Maryland State Board of Elections in early to mid-May.

Voters do not need to request a ballot. Voters who have already requested absentee ballots, either because they had already determined they would not be able to vote in person, or because they want to receive their ballot at an alternate address, will not receive an additional ballot.

The deadline to register to vote in the Primary Election is Wednesday, May 27, 2020. If you register to vote after the initial mailing of ballots in early to mid-May, you can still receive a ballot.

If you have recently moved, it’s important to update your address with the Harford County Board of Elections to ensure you receive your ballot. You can also choose to change your party affiliation until May 27, 2020.

For the first time, voters will be able to track their ballot status at

https://voterservices.elections.maryland.gov/VoterSearch or by calling the State Board of Elections at 1-800-222-8683.

According to Election Director, Cindy Remmey, “We are trying to protect each voter in Harford County and the Vote by Mail option gives each voter that opportunity – all without leaving your home. Those that need assistance can vote in-person at McFaul Activities Center on June 2nd, Election Day.”

Ways you can vote:

– By mail – For health and safety’s sake and to reduce the risk of spreading the novel coronavirus, voters are strongly encouraged to return their ballots using the postage pre-paid envelopes included with the ballot. Ballots must be post-marked no later than June 2, 2020 in order to be counted.

– By drop box – There will be two ballot-return drop boxes in Harford County. The drop boxes will be available and open 24 hours per day from May 21 to June 2, 2020 at 8:00 pm at the following locations:

McFaul Activities Center at 525 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014.

Harford County Board of Elections office at 133 Industry Lane, Forest Hill, MD 21050.

– In-person – For voters who are unable to vote by mail, there will be one in-person voting center in Harford County at the McFaul Activities Center at 525 W. Macphail Road, Bel Air, MD 21014, which is located next to the Motor Vehicle Administration. Ballot Marking Devices will be available for voters with disabilities. The center will be open from 7:00 am to 8:00 pm on June 2, 2020.

Election results will start to become available after 8:00 pm on June 2, 2020, for the accumulated ballots that have been tabulated. Mail-in ballots postmarked no later than June 2 that are received by the Harford County Board of Elections by June 12, 2020 will continue to be counted and could change the final results.

For more details on this election, and links to register to vote, or update your address, or party affiliation, or to obtain more information, please go to www.harfordvotes.info or call the Harford County Board of Elections at 410-638-3565.