Harford County Wins Rubble Landfill Case in Maryland’s Highest Court; Reversal of $45 Million Judgement Upheld

From Harford County government:
Maryland’s highest court ruled Friday that Harford County will not have to pay $45.4 million to a plaintiff who sought to develop a rubble landfill thirty years ago near Havre de Grace. The Maryland Court of Appeals on April 24 upheld the lower court’s reversal of the award to landowner Maryland Reclamation Associates, known as MRA, handed down by Harford County Circuit Court in 2018.
Friday’s ruling followed a series of cases MRA brought over the years against the county after the county denied MRA’s plan for a construction debris landfill on 55 acres near Gravel Hill Road. At issue were county development regulations for landfills, adopted in part because of concerns about environmental hazards.
In response to the 2018 judgement, County Executive Barry Glassman directed the county’s law department to appeal. A number of Maryland county and municipal governments, along with the Maryland Association of Counties and the Maryland Municipal League, filed “friend of the court,” or amicus curiae, briefs in support of Harford’s appeal.
In response to Friday’s announcement, County Executive Glassman issued the following statement:
“This case goes back to when I was first elected to the Harford County Council and this final decision by Maryland’s highest court affirms Harford County’s actions and our appeal of the $45.4 million judgement. It’s a victory for environmental justice and local government’s ability to adopt responsible development regulations. I would like to thank County Attorney Melissa Lambert and her team, our outside counsel Andy Baida from Rosenberg Martin Greenberg LLP, attorney Jeff Blomquist, and the governments and organizations across Maryland that stood up together on behalf of our citizens. I would also like to pay tribute in memory of those citizens who banded together to protect their community including Wink Jonas, Sylvia Hutsell and all the past and present members of St. James AME Church in Gravel Hill.”
The full opinion by the Maryland Court of Appeals is online at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2754/MRA-v-Harford-County-Maryland.
Comments
james says
Isn’t this the case that northern big mouth Jerry Scarborough said the County should pay?
larry P says
Settle down or he’ll kill your dog
Rjbaskins says
Yes, watch what you say or he will kill you’re dog and won’t pump out your septic. Worse yet he will kick you out of his septic school
Truth Be Told says
This ruling surprises anyone? More of the Good Old Boy system at work. The fact of the matter is the Government can do whatever it wants with little to no accountability for its actions or impacts against citizens and business. Of course other counties stepped up. They all have issues similar to this one and didn’t want to allow any precedent to be set where they might be held accountable.
