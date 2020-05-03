Teen Girls Missing After Fire at Arrow Center in Creswell

From the Office of the State Fire Marshal:

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Destiny Hailie Madera, and Kaylee Danae Wright, both 16 years old, of Creswell Road in Bel Air. They were last seen May 2, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m. at the Arrow Center

Investigators are concerned about their wellbeing as a fire occurred on the Arrow Center premise, and the girls are currently missing. Their welfare is of our most significant concern.

Destiny is 5’2” tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. She has blonde hair with green highlights and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing an army fatigue t-shirt, green shorts, multi-color sneakers.

Kaylee is 5’2” and weighs approximately 170 pounds. She has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a long-sleeve bright orange shirt with black writing, blue denim shorts, multi-color Vans shoes, and a fanny pack.

Anyone who has information about their whereabouts is asked to call 911, or the Maryland State Police, Bel Air Barrack at 410-879-2101.

Investigators are actively working on obtaining photos for each to assist in their identification.