Old Trails Development Case Against Harford County Dismissed

From Harford County government:

The case of OT, LLC vs. Harford County, Maryland in the U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, was dismissed on May 12, 2020, with no wrongdoing admitted by the county government. Harford County was sued in a case involving a proposed development in Joppatowne known as Old Trails. In accordance with the terms of a settlement, the development may now move forward if the requirements of the Harford County Code are met.

In response, County Executive Barry Glassman issued the following statement:

“Harford County is pleased that we were able to settle the litigation and find a path forward for the Old Trails Subdivision. We welcome members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community and other residents of Old Trails to Harford County. We look forward to having them as neighbors and to the positive contributions they will make to our community, making Harford County an even better place to live. Harford County is proud to welcome people of all faiths, including our friends in the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.”

The court’s dismissal follows a settlement funded by insurance proceeds. Taxpayer funds were not used for the settlement. The county’s out of pocket cost was a $300,000 insurance deductible to mount its legal defense.