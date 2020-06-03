Superintendent Bulson: “In HCPS, We Must Do a Better Job of Confronting the History and Experiences of Our Black Students”

From Harford County Public Schools:

Dear Harford County Public Schools Community,

I’ve been watching the events unfolding across our country in response to the murder of George Floyd, and I am struck by how important it is for our school system to advance our commitment to eliminating racism and discrimination in our school system.

Unfortunately, schools and educational systems struggle with deep disparities in outcomes related to student discipline and achievement that remain entirely too predictable by race, ethnicity, and zip codes. In HCPS, we recognize those disparities and we are committed to working tirelessly to address them. The protests occurring across our country are not just the product of one tragic incident, but of many. In HCPS, we must do a better job of confronting the history and experiences of our Black students. We must be the catalyst for healing that will allow us to prevent future violence rather than just condemn it.

The Harford County Board of Education and the school system administrators are absolutely committed to eliminating racism and discrimination in our schools and community. This week, we are initiating a campaign under the hashtag #leadwithlove, to feature messages about our campaign to eliminate racism and discrimination.

We know there is more to be done. Our work does not end with a social media campaign, but we think it is important for our students, staff, and families to hear us say, right now, in this moment, that we stand with you and will continue to stand with you.

Standing with you,

Sean Bulson, Ed.D

Superintendent

Harford County Public Schools