Superintendent Bulson: “In HCPS, We Must Do a Better Job of Confronting the History and Experiences of Our Black Students”

From Harford County Public Schools:
Dear Harford County Public Schools Community,
I’ve been watching the events unfolding across our country in response to the murder of George Floyd, and I am struck by how important it is for our school system to advance our commitment to eliminating racism and discrimination in our school system.
Unfortunately, schools and educational systems struggle with deep disparities in outcomes related to student discipline and achievement that remain entirely too predictable by race, ethnicity, and zip codes. In HCPS, we recognize those disparities and we are committed to working tirelessly to address them. The protests occurring across our country are not just the product of one tragic incident, but of many. In HCPS, we must do a better job of confronting the history and experiences of our Black students. We must be the catalyst for healing that will allow us to prevent future violence rather than just condemn it.
The Harford County Board of Education and the school system administrators are absolutely committed to eliminating racism and discrimination in our schools and community. This week, we are initiating a campaign under the hashtag #leadwithlove, to feature messages about our campaign to eliminate racism and discrimination.
We know there is more to be done. Our work does not end with a social media campaign, but we think it is important for our students, staff, and families to hear us say, right now, in this moment, that we stand with you and will continue to stand with you.
Standing with you,
Sean Bulson, Ed.D
Superintendent
Harford County Public Schools
Comments
Just sayn says
Why do black lives only matter when that are taken by white police officers? There are over 300 blacks murdered in Baltimore City every single year and i see no marches, no protests and only silence.
We have been hearing this narrative for 50 years and we are tired of it. Blacks have every opportunity and have been elected to every office in our country. Every major city in the United States is run by minorities including police chiefs, council members and mayors. Most sports teams are dominated by minorities and these games are attended by majority white spectators and these athletes are embraced by whites.
We are tired of being told all whites are racists every time a black person is killed by a bad police officer. We are tired of being told that we should embrace the victimization of blacks as if they are all helpless second class citizens. There is nothing that blacks are not permitted to do that whites can. We have created many laws to remedy this over many years.
Is there still progress to be made, absolutely most will agree that we can always improve but we are sick of bring told we are the problem. None of us are in the cities gunning down blacks. None of us arrested george floyd nor took his life.
This kind of logic leads to the perpetuation of racism. Just as one white bad cop does not equal an entire nation white racists, a few black looters does not mean that every black person is a criminal.
Your comments about the “deep disparities in outcomes related to student discipline and achievement that remain entirely too predictable by race, ethnicity, and zip codes”
seem to be biased as well. You are the superintendent of the schools and student discipline has been a priority of the federal government for many years now. You have tried to tip the scales so that bad kids regardless of color are not removed from schools. The kids now know there are no consequences for even the most major of offenses. They stay in the schools corrupting other students and teachers are powerless to stop them.
It is so bad now that many teachers are leaving the profession they love because people like you protest your own ass instead of the teachers you represent. Now schools are so out of control that police need to be within schools to maintain order.
It appears that every time you try to place you finger on the scales to root out your perceived injustice, you only succeed in making things much worse.
Teach our kids reading, writing and arithmetic… we parents will handle the rest of our kids education.
Gordon Koerner says
There is no citizen that I know of that takes an oath to “Protect and Serve” like police, military, fire fighters and many other such enforcement agencies.
Remarks about what citizens do to each other to protect the actions of what people who take an oath is just another example of finding an excuse for those who are sworn to protect and serve.
BW says
Bulson says this: “Unfortunately, schools and educational systems struggle with deep disparities in outcomes related to student discipline and achievement that remain entirely too predictable by race, ethnicity, and zip codes”
Sean, Can you give us some specifics? are you saying HCPS gives worse discipline to minority students?
You’ve been the leader for two years, Where’s the change???
RU Kidding says
Okay, let’s start by giving the same standard of discipline to all students. Because a zip code may contain a larger population of one color over another should not be a disparity when it comes to discipline or achievement, it should apply to all students in all schools within the county.
Tyrone says
Das rite white boi you bow down to duh BBC