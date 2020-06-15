3 Men Arrested in Armed Robbery of Edgewood Red Roof Inn

From the Harford County Sheriff’s Office:
Three men were charged after an armed robbery at the Red Roof Inn Friday afternoon.
On Friday, June 12, at approximately 1:52 p.m., deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Red Roof Inn located in the 2100 block of Emmorton Park Road in Edgewood for the report of an armed robbery.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the five (5) adult victims and one (1) juvenile victim. The victims informed the responding deputies that they had been robbed at gunpoint in one of the hotel rooms. While the victims were in one of the hotel rooms, three (3) male suspects approached the hotel room and knocked on the door. Once inside and after making brief conversation with the victims, the suspects brandished a firearm and ordered the occupants to turn over their belongings. The suspects took an undisclosed amount of cash, credit cards, and other personal documentation, and fled the area.
Deputies responded to the scene and immediately began canvassing the area in an attempt to locate the suspects. The investigation was assumed by detectives with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.
Investigators from the Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to collect and preserve physical evidence in support of the investigation.
Through investigation, three (3) suspects were located a short time later in the area of St. Peter Court, Edgewood. The suspects were identified as Davonn Melvin Parson, 20 of Edgewood, Lance Hugh Michael Walker, Jr., 21 of Joppa, and Damon Derrick Hilton, 19 of Edgewood.
The suspects were transported to the Harford County Detention Center for processing, where Parson and Hilton are being held without bail, and Walker was released on his own recognizance.
The investigation remains active and ongoing. No further details are being released at this time. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Detective Burns, with the Harford County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, at 410-836-5043.
