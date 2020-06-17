Former Edgewood Middle School Teacher Arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution Involving Student

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:

An Aberdeen man was arrested after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of solicitation of prostitution, sexual solicitation of a minor, and three counts of human trafficking.

The defendant is identified as Jaron Anthonee Darden, 25, of Aberdeen, MD.

Investigators became involved after the victim reported to the Sheriff’s Office that Darden, who at the time was employed as a teacher at Edgewood Middle School, had photographed a body part of the student at his residence and uploaded the photographs to a fetish social media account that he operated. Darden later paid the victim to complete a sex act on him. The student did not complete the sex act, and instead notified the Sheriff’s Office.

Darden was served on an arrest warrant was transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He was released on $5,000 bond after an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.

Anyone with information relating to Darden or this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Carey Gerres 410-638-3294.