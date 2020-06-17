Former Edgewood Middle School Teacher Arrested for Solicitation of Prostitution Involving Student

From the Harford County Child Advocacy Center:
An Aberdeen man was arrested after a Harford County Child Advocacy Center investigation developed evidence supporting charges of solicitation of prostitution, sexual solicitation of a minor, and three counts of human trafficking.
The defendant is identified as Jaron Anthonee Darden, 25, of Aberdeen, MD.
Investigators became involved after the victim reported to the Sheriff’s Office that Darden, who at the time was employed as a teacher at Edgewood Middle School, had photographed a body part of the student at his residence and uploaded the photographs to a fetish social media account that he operated. Darden later paid the victim to complete a sex act on him. The student did not complete the sex act, and instead notified the Sheriff’s Office.
Darden was served on an arrest warrant was transported to the Harford County Detention Center. He was released on $5,000 bond after an initial appearance with a District Court Commissioner.
Anyone with information relating to Darden or this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Carey Gerres 410-638-3294.
Comments
JAMES says
Apparently, the school was aware of this in SEPTEMBER!!! Made no effort to contact the parents until social media blew up. Message from the school is below.
Good afternoon. This is Melissa Williams, Principal of Edgewood Middle School, calling with an important announcement. Harford County Public Schools was made aware of an investigation and charges of an allegation of a sexual nature against a former teacher from our school. Upon notification this past September, the employee was terminated from the school system. We take all allegations against staff members seriously and we want to assure you that the resources necessary to support our school community, both students and staff, will be made available through the investigation. Should your child have any questions or concerns that they need to share, we have counseling services available. This is a great community with great parental support. We encourage you to contact the police department if your child shares any information with you that you feel may be important to the investigation.
I hope that you understand that neither our school nor our school system can discuss specific details of the charges. If you have a question that you believe I can answer, please contact me via email with a phone number and I will call you to discuss. Again, this is Principal Melissa Williams. Thank you.