Bomb Squad Safely Disposes of WWI-Era Round Found in Creswell Flower Bed

From the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office:

A team of Bomb Technicians from the Office of the State Fire Marshal and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives (ATF) safely disposed of a WWI era round yesterday evening in Harford County. The unexploded military ordnance was determined to be a 37 MKI projectile. The ordnance was determined it had not been fired, and the fusing mechanism was still intact.

On June 16, 2020, Kelly and Shannon Thomas of the 2600 block of Calvary Road were working on their flower bed when they uncovered the round. The Thomas’ left the round in place overnight and contacted the Harford County Sheriff’s Office yesterday evening, who requested Bomb Technicians from Office of the State Fire Marshal. After examining the device, it was determined that the best course of action was to conduct an emergency disposal to render the ordnance safe. Bomb Technicians disposed of the potentially dangerous round on the scene.

Maryland has a long history of military testing, most notably at Aberdeen Proving Ground on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay in Harford County. Unexploded military ordnance in the Bay and surrounding waters occasionally makes its way to the surface. However, the discovery of military ordnance is not limited to tidal waters. The discovery of military ordnance from WWI & WWII is not uncommon in Maryland, and these devices pose the same threat as the day they were originally manufactured.

Maryland State Fire Marshal Brian S. Geraci reminds the public to practice the three R’s when military ordnance is located. “Recognize that any suspicious objects found should not be touched under any circumstances. Retreat or carefully leave the area. Report immediately what was found and the approximate location to a 911 dispatcher.”